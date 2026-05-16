Kenny Bednarek Responds to Shocking 100m Finish as Olympic Medalists Disappoint

Fans in Shanghai were hoping the Olympic Medalists would take the top spots in the Diamond League, but a South African sprinter had other plans! On May 16, a star-studded lineup including Kenny Bednarek, Letsile Tebogo, Ferdinand Omanyala, and other elite sprinters was set to dominate the men’s 100m. Yet suddenly, 28-year-old South African Gift Leotlela, who competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics, surged past the favorites to win in 9.97 seconds. The sudden victory left Bednarek reeling.

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Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala claimed second in 9.98 seconds after stepping in for Kishane Thompson at the last minute. While two-time Olympic medalist Bednarek also clocked 9.98 for third. Trayvon Bromell ran 10.01, Lachlan Kennedy matched 10.01, three-time Olympic medalist Akani Simbine finished 10.05, and 200m Olympic gold medalist Letsile Tebogo crossed the line in 10.12 seconds.

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This result was a major upset for Olympic Medalists. After all, Leotlela, ranked fifth in the world, outpaced Olympic medalists. While Bednarek made the podium, he was clearly disappointed with his own performance.

After the race, Kenny Bednarek admitted his disappointment, “Felt good. I didn’t execute the way I wanted to in the first half, but I’ll clean that up for next week, and we’ll see a different result… First time opening up this late, and I’m happy with the result.” Even though his words sounded measured, his face revealed the frustration of not hitting the mark he had hoped for.

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Imago Credit: Imago

Bednarek usually opens his season in main events late March or early April, as he did last year. For example, on April 4, 2025, he ran 10.07 seconds in the 100m at the Grand Slam Track meet in Kingston, Jamaica. He opened his season with the 4x100m relay on April 4, 2026, at the Miramar Invitational in Florida, running 38.52 seconds alongside Aaron Brown, Kyree King, and Courtney Lindsey.

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Even with a later start, Kenny Bednarek has already laid out ambitious goals for 2026. “It’s an off year, but I still have goals I want to achieve, and… the grind never stops. Obviously, I just want to win…. Last year was a pretty good season, and I want to crack the 97 lows and maybe get to a 96… Last year I would have been close to it, but… I didn’t execute the race. So, we’ll see what happens this year. That’s one of my goals.”

For context, Bednarek’s personal best in the 100m is 9.79 seconds, which he ran in Eugene, Oregon, on August 1, 2025. That time ties him with Noah Lyles and Maurice Greene as the sixth fastest American ever.

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Though Kenny Bednarek is primarily known as a 200m specialist, with a personal best of 19.57 seconds, he has become a serious contender in the 100m as well. This year, he aims to go even faster, targeting the low 9.96s or beyond. But when will he get the chance to show it?

Kenny Bednarek faces a fierce showdown in Eugene

Kenny Bednarek is about to face one of the toughest races of his 2026 season at the Prefontaine Classic Wanda Diamond League in Eugene this July. And make no mistake, it’s going to be a real battle.

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On the track, he’ll go head-to-head with Letsile Tebogo, a seasoned Diamond League winner with eight victories over the last two seasons. Then there’s Gout Gout, the 18-year-old Australian sensation who’s already making waves. Last year, he claimed the U23 200m in Monaco, and now he’s ready to take on the big leagues.

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Kenny Bednarek, a two-time Diamond League champion, knows how to handle pressure, but Eugene will test him in a way few races have. Tebogo will be chasing his first Diamond League title in 2026 after narrowly missing out in 2024 and 2025. It was Bednarek who edged him out in 2024 at the Diamond League Final in Brussels, running an impressive 19.67 to claim his second Diamond Trophy. But it’s not only about this meet.

Kenny Bednarek is thinking of a much bigger picture: Los Angeles 2028. As he says, “LA 2028 is in my sights, and I’m aiming for one thing: 3 gold medals.”

For now, Eugene is just one fight in a much larger war that could shape the next chapter in his career.