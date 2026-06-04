“Knew the Race Was Over”: Noah Lyles Delivers Sweet Revenge to US Runner Who Won Indoor Gold Medal

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In March, Jordan Anthony beat his training partner Noah Lyles to win the US 60m title on Staten Island. After the race, an unbothered Lyles even crashed Anthony’s post-race moment to hand over “The Belt,” something he created to keep practices competitive. It looked like Lyles did not take it too seriously in that moment, and that feeling seemed genuine as 2026 is an off year for him. Even in his pre-race talk at the Rome Diamond League, he spoke about races being more about “fun,” but once the race came, it still felt like the same goal never really changed as he went up against the 21-year-old American runner again.

“I had a great finish. I can go again. Who wants to go? I was having a great block session yesterday. I showed it today,” Lyles said after the race. “This season might be different but it doesn’t mean the goal is different. I am not showing anywhere to lose. I am here to win. 10m before the finish line I knew the race was over and I had already won it. I was thinking about how I was going to celebrate it.”

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