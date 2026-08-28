Masai Russell Credits Olympian’s World Record for Fueling Her Historic Run Before Taunting Doubters

Masai Russell spent the 2026 season getting closer to a mark she had openly targeted. The American hurdler had already produced the second-fastest time in history when she clocked 12.14 earlier this year, leaving Tobi Amusan’s 12.12 world record set in 2022 within striking distance. But on 27 August, in Zurich, Russell finally got her moment on the back of another historic moment just an hour ago.

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The Olympic champion stormed to a 12.09 in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Weltklasse Zurich Diamond League, taking three hundredths off Amusan’s world record.

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Considering the chronology. this was perhaps always in the making. She had a 12.17-second run in 2025 in China, which she beat with her 12.14-second run in May 2026.

Her performance came with zero wind, making the achievement even more striking. Amusan, the previous record holder, finished second in 12.23, while Nadine Visser took third in 12.34. But that was not the only world record-breaking night that came with the Letzigrund Stadium.

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Less than 40 minutes before Russell touched the track, Alison dos Santos of Brazil broke the world record in the 400m hurdles for the men. Dos Santos’s 45.80 seconds put an end to Karsten Warholm’s 45.94.

This immediately made it clear that something special was coming from Zurich. That was true of Russell. Following her race, the 26-year-old said she had been given a boost when trying to concentrate for her own final with Dos Santos’ effort.

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“When I heard that Alison dos Santos broke the World Record, in the back of my mind, I was trying to focus and lock in, but I knew the track was hot. I got a lot of motivation from him for sure,” Russell said.

That motivation soon turned into history. Russell said she knew from the opening stages that something was different.

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“I just knew that the start felt like really good and then by the time I looked up I was crossing the line, and I was like, let me actually run through the line this time and see what the time is,” she said. Then she saw the number that she had been chasing for so long. “When I saw 12.09 I just knew like I got it and I just got so emotional. I dreamed about this moment for so long,” Russell said.

Russell had seen the predictions about where her career might eventually peak. One comment suggested that her personal best would remain at 12.14 for the rest of her career. Rather than ignoring it, Russell bookmarked it. When she finished her world-record run, she held her index finger to her lips in a shushing gesture.

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“I see what people say online,” Russell later said. “Every time y’all doubt me I just show y’all that I’m not like anybody else.”

She recalled the prediction that her career-best would be 12.14 and added that she had saved the comment because she wanted the chance to respond after proving it wrong. Russell was not finished, and she did not stop there. S

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Soon after her historic performance, she took the message to X with a short but pointed post.

“What they gon say now🙊?!??,” the post read.,” the post read.

After months of chasing Amusan’s record, Russell had finally rewritten the history books. While Masai Russell was still soaking in the emotion of becoming a world-record holder, Alison dos Santos had already delivered the performance that helped set the tone for Zurich’s extraordinary night.

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Alison Dos Santos stuns Zurich with Warholm victory

Alison dos Santos produced a stunning run in the men’s 400m hurdles, clocking 45.80 seconds to break Karsten Warholm’s long-standing world record of 45.94 from the Tokyo Olympics. The result was even more striking because Warholm was in the same race.

The Norwegian finished second in 46.69, leaving Dos Santos with a new world record. The 26-year-old was left almost speechless by what he had achieved.

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“I have no words to explain what happened other than: I just broke the world record,” Dos Santos said.

He also credited the atmosphere inside Letzigrund Stadium for helping create the perfect setting for such a performance.

“The crowd and the energy were perfect,” he said. “This night was amazing for me and for everyone who came to watch, and everyone watching from home. I hope Brazil stopped to watch it.”

Dos Santos had arrived in Zurich confident that he was capable of something special.

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“I have been showing great form throughout the season, that I am fast, that I am strong,” he said. “We changed a lot in training and racing for this. I’m starting faster, I’m finishing stronger, and that is what I had to do to break a world record.”

Amusan’s record was once the target. Now, it belongs to Masai Russell, and so does the last word. After years of chasing 12.09, Russell rewrote the history books, with a little extra motivation from a fellow hurdler.