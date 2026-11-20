There was a time when Masai Russell had to worry about her financial future despite making a name for herself in track and field. Having left college with high expectations, the Olympic champion thought securing a sponsorship deal would be easy. But things did not go as planned. She entered the 2024 season without a sponsor, and the uncertainty began affecting her confidence and performances. However, she did not give up and eventually signed with Nike in April 2024. Now, fast forward to November 2026, and Russell, who once worried about financial security, has fulfilled one of her biggest personal dreams.

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On November 19, Russell shared an exciting update with her Instagram followers, revealing her latest purchase. The 26-year-old Olympic champion has finally bought her dream car, a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. The luxury SUV has an estimated price tag of around $195,500 to $198,750. Russell shared several pictures of herself posing alongside the new vehicle, making the special moment even more memorable. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “Dream car at 26. God did. Again. 🦋”

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Interestingly, this was not a sudden purchase. Russell had already spoken about her plans to buy the luxury SUV during an August 16 appearance on Real Talk With Tee. While discussing the things she still wanted to achieve, she openly revealed that owning a G-Wagon was one of her biggest dreams. “But a dream purchase that I have yet to make that I will be making next year. We already seen it. I mean, it’s already in the works, is my G-Wagon, you know. Yeah, it’s my dream car,” Russell said during the interview.

She also shared some ideas about how she wanted her new vehicle to look. Although she initially considered keeping the exterior black, she was still deciding on the interior. Russell discussed options such as red, buttercup and pink, even suggesting a black car with pink details inside or around the rims. However, she wanted to make sure the final design looked stylish rather than overdone.

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Just three months later, she has finally turned those plans into reality. And it was much possible because of her outstanding 2026 season. She went unbeaten in the women’s 100m hurdles. She also broke the world record at the Zurich Diamond League on August 27, clocking 12.09 seconds to beat Tobi Amusan’s previous mark of 12.12 seconds. But Russell was not finished there.

Just nine days after her record-breaking run, she won her first Diamond League Final title in Brussels with a time of 12.20 seconds. She then travelled to Budapest and claimed the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship crown in 12.22 seconds, defeating former world record-holder Tobi Amusan once again. The victory marked her 14th win of the season and completed an unbeaten campaign in the event.

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While Russell’s net worth has not been publicly confirmed, her success on the track also brought substantial prize money. According to SalarySport’s published Diamond League prize-money records, she has accumulated $219,500 from 15 paid finishes in the women’s 100m hurdles, including eight victories. Her biggest single payout came from the 2026 Diamond League Final in Brussels, where she earned $60,000.

That was not her only major payday in 2026. Russell also collected a reported $150,000 for winning the women’s 100m hurdles at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest. But the success she enjoys today came after years of setbacks and difficult moments.

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The hardships Masai Russell overcame to reach the top

Masai Russell’s journey to becoming one of the biggest names in women’s hurdles was far from easy. Her first major heartbreak came at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. Competing at her first senior World Championships, Russell had hoped to reach the 100m hurdles final. However, she clipped the second hurdle during her semifinal, lost her rhythm and eventually failed to finish the race. It was a difficult experience for the young American, who had arrived in Budapest with high expectations after an impressive college season.

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Things did not become easier when she turned professional. After graduating from the University of Kentucky, Russell expected to secure a sponsorship deal quickly. She had received a contract offer but decided to walk away, hoping to find a better opportunity. Instead, she entered the 2024 season without a sponsor. The uncertainty began affecting her confidence and motivation, making it harder for her to focus on training and competition.

Speaking about that period, she admitted, “No one cares if I’m showing up, so why should I care?” Her boyfriend, Robbie Springfield, helped her change that mindset by reminding her that a sponsorship contract would not determine how fast she could run. Russell eventually signed with Nike in April 2024, giving her the support she had been waiting for.

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That same year, she finally enjoyed the breakthrough she had been working towards. Russell won the 100m hurdles at the US Olympic Trials in June, securing her place at the Paris Olympics. She then produced the biggest performance of her career on August 10, 2024, winning Olympic gold in 12.33 seconds. The margin was incredibly small, as she beat France’s Cyrena Samba-Mayela by just 0.01 seconds. After her disappointment at the 2023 World Championships, Russell had reached the top of the sport in less than a year.

However, Olympic glory did not mean the challenges were over. Her 2025 campaign was affected by an ankle injury that kept her out of competition for around two months. She eventually returned and won the USATF Outdoor Championships, but the World Championships in Tokyo brought another disappointment. Russell finished fourth in the 100m hurdles final, missing out on a medal. She later opened up about the mental difficulties she had faced, admitting that fear of hitting hurdles and pressure to prove herself had affected her performances. “I was running fast times, but I wasn’t really happy to be on the track,” she explained while reflecting on that period.

Russell decided to approach the following season differently. She skipped the 2026 indoor campaign to give herself time to reset mentally and return to competition with a fresh mindset. The decision paid off. She began the outdoor season with strong performances before producing the biggest moment of her career on August 27, 2026. Competing at the Zurich Diamond League, Russell clocked 12.09 seconds in the 100m hurdles, breaking Tobi Amusan’s previous world record of 12.12 seconds. She later won the Diamond League title in Brussels and the women’s 100m hurdles at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest.

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After years of setbacks, financial uncertainty, injury and self-doubt, Russell finally enjoyed a season in which everything seemed to come together.