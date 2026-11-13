Masai Russell’s Sister Makes a Big Career Move to Join a Legendary Coach

Growing up with an Olympic champion as an older sister can make a young athlete dream even bigger. For Solai Russell, watching Masai Russell build her name in track and field has offered her a close-up look at what it takes to reach the top. From competing in the same sport to celebrating each other’s achievements, the sisters have shared a special connection through athletics. Now, Solai is preparing to take another step toward her own goals, following a path that will bring her to the same university where her older sister made history.

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 11, Solai announced on Instagram that she had committed to the University of Kentucky. There, she will have the opportunity to train under head coach Lonnie Greene, who also coached her older sister during Masai’s time with the Wildcats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Masai joined Kentucky in 2018 as an 18-year-old, but she was still developing as an athlete. Greene played an important role in her development. Masai herself has credited the training she received from both her high school and college coaches, explaining, “I feel like my body has been able to take the time to develop and adjust to the training and the way that my high school coach and my college coach have trained me.”

Her improvement under Greene was clear in her results. After running 12.90 seconds in the 100m hurdles in 2021, Masai lowered her personal best to 12.71 seconds in 2022 and then to 12.36 seconds in 2023. She eventually became one of the leading hurdlers in the world, winning Olympic gold at the 2024 Paris Games in 12.33 seconds. In August 2026, she reached another historic milestone by clocking 12.09 seconds at the Zurich Diamond League, breaking the previous world record of 12.12 seconds held by Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan. Now, Solai will get the chance to work with the coach who played such an important role in her sister’s rise.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the younger Russell is not arriving at Kentucky without achievements of her own. She has already been making progress in the hurdles during her high school career. According to World Athletics, Solai has recorded personal bests of 13.56 seconds in the 100m hurdles and 8.37 seconds in the 60m hurdles. She has also enjoyed success at the AAU Junior Olympic Games, winning gold in the 200m hurdles.

Masai has also been closely following her younger sister’s progress and has openly celebrated her performances. In June 2025, when Solai ran 13.63 seconds in the 100m hurdles as a sophomore at Bullis School, the Olympic champion shared a picture of her competing on Instagram. She called it a “HUGE proud sister moment 😭” and added, “13.63 as a sophomore & we only getting faster 😤 stop playing with my jr… next up omm @solairussell.” That show of support offered a glimpse into the bond the two sisters share. But the encouragement does not go just one way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside Masai and Solai Russell’s special sisterly bond

Solai has also been there to celebrate her older sister’s biggest achievements, including the moment Masai reached the top of the Olympic podium. On August 10, 2024, Masai won the women’s 100m hurdles final at the Paris Olympics, clocking 12.33 seconds to beat France’s Cyrena Samba-Mayela by just 0.01 seconds. It was a historic moment for the American hurdler, and Solai was among the family members celebrating her victory there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their close connection also comes from growing up in a family where sports and competition were part of everyday life. Their parents, Mark and Sharon Russell, raised five children: Philip, Devine, Masai, Zion and Solai. All five were involved in sports, creating an environment where the siblings could encourage one another while also pushing each other to do better.

Masai has previously spoken about how growing up with her brothers helped shape her competitive nature. In a 2024 interview with Montgomery Magazine, she recalled, “I was always doing my best to stay relevant with my brothers.” She also credited her family for helping develop the determination and work ethic that carried her through her athletic career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their mother, Sharon, has also expressed how proud she is of her daughters. She described Masai and Solai as “beautiful, intelligent, talented, respectful, and caring young souls.” The family support is not limited to athletics, either. In May 2025, when Solai attended her prom with fellow track and field star Quincy Wilson, Masai reacted to pictures of the couple on social media with the words, “Ok period 😍😍😍.” It was another small but sweet example of the Olympic champion cheering on her younger sister beyond the track.