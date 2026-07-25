Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Clears Up Why She Backed Out of Race Against Sha’Carri Richardson for US Title

Just weeks after Melissa Jefferson-Wooden edged Sha’Carri Richardson by just 0.01 seconds at the Prefontaine Classic, fans were hoping for another showdown at the USATF Outdoor Championships. But the rematch never happened. While Richardson contested the women’s 100m, Jefferson-Wooden opted to race only the 200m, leaving many wondering why she skipped defending her national title. Now, the Olympic bronze medalist has revealed the reason behind her decision.

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Speaking after winning Heat 2 of the women’s 200m in 22.47 seconds to qualify for the semifinals on July 25 automatically, Jefferson-Wooden explained that the decision had been part of her plan since the start of the season. She said that because 2026 is an “off year” without a World Championships or Olympic Games, she and her team spent months deciding whether to focus on the 100m or the 200m at the national championships.

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“And so the whole year I’ve been kind of going back and forth on which one I would run,” she said. Jefferson-Wooden also revealed that her coach preferred she race “one event at USA’s. He didn’t really want us to double.” The 24-year-old added that the USATF Championships were also an opportunity to sharpen her form ahead of the biggest meet later in the season.

“I could really use USA as a means of training. I didn’t want to go into the ultimate championship with my last 200 being in June. That would hurt,” she explained. Jefferson-Wooden said racing multiple rounds against elite competition would leave her better prepared for what lies ahead. “I feel like it’s the best for what I’m trying to do this year.

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“Just coming out here, having fun. I got a lot of family coming in town. Wanting to be able to showcase the hard work that I’ve been putting in for them to be able to see that and celebrate with me too.”

Her explanation confirms that the decision had nothing to do with avoiding another race against Richardson. Despite making history by winning the 100m and 200m titles at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, before adding a third gold in the 4x100m relay, Jefferson-Wooden chose to focus solely on the 200m as part of her season plan. The decision worked out well for both stars.

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The rematch fans wanted came with weeks of rivalry speculation

Sha’Carri Richardson enjoyed a flawless run through the 100m at the USATF. She opened with a 10.90 to post the fastest qualifying time, followed it with a wind-assisted 10.78 to win her semifinal before clocking a season’s best 10.77 in the final to secure her third U.S. women’s 100m title. But a showdown between Melissa and her training partner Richardson would have been of more importance, considering what transpired only weeks before at the Prefontaine Classic.

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It was one of the closest starts of the season, with Jefferson-Wooden crossing the line in 10.78 seconds to Richardson’s 10.79. The dramatic ending prompted fans’ speculation on the post-race Jefferson-Wooden commentary that said, “It was a fight literally to the finish, but I wanted it more,” as a subtle jab at Richardson.

Rumors were further fueled when Olympic champion and NBC analyst Ato Boldon admitted he had heard about an off-track incident at Star Athletics in Montverde, Florida. “So I heard that there was one person from one camp who got into a physical altercation with somebody from another camp. And I got that from a very reliable source,” Boldon said during the broadcast.

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He did not identify the individuals involved or suggest that Richardson or Jefferson-Wooden themselves were part of the alleged altercation. Interestingly, both sprinters train under coach Dennis Mitchell at Star Athletics in Montverde, Florida, although neither Boldon nor any official source connected the reported incident to either athlete.

Despite the rumors, neither Jefferson-Wooden nor Richardson has ever suggested there is any personal feud between them.