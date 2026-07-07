Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Confirms Heated Race With Sha’Carri Richardson Continues at Camp

0.01 seconds. That was all that separated Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Sha’Carri Richardson at the finish line at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene. After trailing early, Richardson looked set to steal the win with a powerful late charge, but Jefferson-Wooden held her ground and crossed the line first in 10.78 seconds. For fans, it was one of the most dramatic races of the season. For Jefferson-Wooden, it was a familiar experience.

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On July 6, Travis Miller shared a video featuring the American sprinter reflecting on her latest showdown with Richardson. Jefferson-Wooden revealed that the fierce competition seen in Eugene is not limited to race day. By fierce, she means high intensity in training, as the two push each other hard. Meanwhile, there is no confirmed bad blood.

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Jefferson-Wooden and Richardson train together under renowned coach Dennis Mitchell at Star Athletics in Florida, where intense head-to-head battles are part of their daily routine. “We train together, so it’s like this all the time. The competition is always there. The intensity is always there.”

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden added that competing against one another regularly gives both athletes a clear picture of where they stand and what they need to improve. “Going back to training, obviously, there are things that both of us are trying to work on. Just staying true to who we are as individuals and letting that be fuel to be able to go out there and run even faster.”

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So, that competitive fire is undeniable, but there has never been any confirmed bad blood between the two American stars. In fact, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden described the Prefontaine Classic thriller as exactly what it appeared to be: a hard-fought race between two elite sprinters. “It was a fight literally to the finish, but I wanted it more.”

Jefferson-Wooden has become the runner to beat in 2025 and 2026, but Richardson won many of their early meetings.

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Richardson took the win at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic in 10.83 seconds, finishing ahead of Jefferson-Wooden. A couple of months later at the Paris Olympics, Richardson was again ahead of her training partner in the women’s 100m final, where she secured a silver medal in 10.87 sec, and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden claimed bronze in 10.92.

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However, since 2025, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden has become the athlete to beat, claiming the World Championship 100m title and beating Sha’Carri in several key races. Both are among the fastest American women in the 100m. Their head-to-head races help decide who leads the U.S. at the Olympics and World Championships. But both of them admire each other..

Sha’Carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden’s unique bond

The friendship between Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Sha’Carri Richardson showed clearly at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene. All three finalists in the women’s 100m came from Dennis Mitchell’s Star Athletics group. Richardson won in a world-leading 10.71 seconds, Jefferson came in with a 10.80, and Twanisha “TeeTee” Terry took third in 10.89. With it, all three sealed their positions on Team USA’s Olympic 100-meter team.

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Moments after crossing the finish line, the three athletes hugged each other. Even when Richardson was asked about the achievement, she chose not to focus on her own victory. Instead, she highlighted the success of the entire group. “We didn’t put the world on notice. The world already knew.”

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She added: “I feel like it definitely confirms the year that we’ve been training for. We knew this moment could be possible if we put our mind, body, and spirit into it.” Melissa Jefferson-Wooden shared a similar feeling about her training partners after the race. “They’re my sisters. I love them to death.”

As both aim for Olympic gold in 2028, their training partnership could shape who stands on top in Los Angeles. Their friendship goes beyond the track. In March 2025, Richardson was among the guests at Jefferson-Wooden’s wedding. Moments like this show that their rivalry is built on real friendship as much as competition.