Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Embarks on New Mission to Empower Youth Through Sports

After ending her 2026 season with a sprint double at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden knew her work was not over. She already had one more goal in mind, an idea that came to her last year during her honeymoon in Saint Lucia. On the final day of the trip, Jefferson-Wooden woke up with one thought: “I want to start my non-profit.” That moment became the starting point for The Village Initiative, which is now about to become a reality.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jefferson-Wooden recently shared the next steps for the initiative, announcing a series of events focused on giving back to young people in the community where her own journey began. The first part of her Elementary School Tour will take place from September 24-30 across Georgetown County, South Carolina, with the second part scheduled for October 6-9.

ADVERTISEMENT

The American sprint star will also connect her work directly to youth sports through the Myrtle Beach Youth Sprint Series Clinic on September 26. The clinic is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. Then the next major step will come in October, when The Village Initiative officially launches with a two-part celebration.

The Village Initiative Festival is scheduled for October 10 in Hemingway, South Carolina. Jefferson-Wooden described the event as “honoring our community and turning our vision into meaningful impact. 💙💛” The second part will take place in Orlando on October 17, with the Village Initiative Inaugural Gala serving as a major sponsorship and fundraising event.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of its planned programs, The Village Gives, will include a backpack drive and a holiday drive. Another, The Village Champions, will work with one to three under-resourced schools and identify the areas where they need the most help.

Interestingly, the inspiration for some of that work came from a situation involving Jefferson-Wooden’s nephew. When he started playing football, his coach told her that the children were responsible for getting their own cleats. Jefferson-Wooden offered to buy cleats for the entire team, but the experience also made her think about how many other children might need help with basic sports and school supplies. That led her to think about bringing sponsors into the project to provide things such as backpacks, shoes, laptops, and other resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jefferson-Wooden also has bigger plans for the future. She hopes to introduce scholarships for students and young adults, including those who started college but had to step away and need some additional support to finish their degrees. For someone who grew up in Georgetown County as the youngest of six children, the idea of giving young people a little extra support carries a personal meaning.

A hometown that stood behind Jefferson-Wooden’s journey

Jefferson-Wooden was raised in the Dunbar community by her parents, Melvin and Johanna Jefferson. Both were ministers, while her mother also worked as a public housing manager for the Georgetown Housing Authority. Her parents were reportedly working two jobs at a time while she was growing up, and extended family and friends’ parents sometimes helped with transportation to school and track activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even when her father became seriously ill, the wider community also came together to help the family with expenses. Those experiences help explain why Jefferson-Wooden places so much importance on having a “village” around a young person. She knows that talent and ambition can only take someone so far without support along the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, after years of building her own career and ending her 2026 season on a high note in Budapest by winning both the 100m and 200m at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship, her hometown is also preparing to celebrate her achievements.

Georgetown will honor Jefferson-Wooden with a Key to the City ceremony at the new Georgetown City Hall on October 7 at 4 p.m., according to GAB News. The honor comes just days before she returns to her former school for the launch of The Village Initiative.