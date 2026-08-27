Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Gets Honest on How Sha’Carri Richardson and Others Affect Her Race

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden has had to fight for every inch of her success this season. From defeating Sha’Carri Richardson by just 0.01 seconds at the Prefontaine Classic to beating Julien Alfred by 0.05 seconds at the Silesia Diamond League, the American sprinter has repeatedly found herself in razor-thin battles against the world’s best. Those close races have not only added to her growing rivalry with the likes of Richardson and Alfred, but also given Jefferson-Wooden a chance to see exactly where she can get better.

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Jefferson-Wooden will return to the track at the Zurich Diamond League, where she is set to face a host of familiar rivals: Julien Alfred, Sha’Carri Richardson, Tina Clayton, Amy Hunt and more. It means Jefferson-Wooden has once again been placed among the strongest names in the women’s 100m. But for the American, these repeated matchups are about more than simply adding another win to her record. She believes racing her biggest rivals regularly can show her exactly what she needs to improve before the most important races of the season.

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“I think it benefits us, especially in the 100,” Jefferson-Wooden said. She explained that while male sprinters have sometimes waited until later in the year to face their biggest rivals, women have been more willing to compete against each other throughout the season. Jefferson-Wooden believes that seeing the same competitors more often gives athletes a better understanding of where they stand.

“If you get to see that person more often, you know the things that you need to work on,” she said. “You know the things that you might be doing good, but it could be better, or things that you aren’t doing so well, and it’s a chance for you to better that as well.”

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The American also offered a personal reason for valuing these early-season matchups. She admitted, “Just speaking from a personal standpoint, I also don’t get that competition in practice as much as I should,” Jefferson-Wooden said. “So getting that early on in the season, it gives me a chance to work on something.”

That opportunity will come again in Zurich, where Jefferson-Wooden is set to line up against another loaded field in the women’s 100m.

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Zurich set for another night of elite sprint

Jefferson-Wooden arrives in Zurich with plenty of confidence after clocking 10.78 seconds to win the 100m at the Silesia Diamond League on Sunday. She held off Alfred by 0.05 seconds, securing her first head-to-head victory over the Olympic champion in the event. “I have two more meets coming up this season, and I want to make them count. I am just trying to build on what I have been doing all season,” Jefferson-Wooden said.

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Alfred, who won St. Lucia’s first-ever Olympic gold medal at the Paris Games, will get another chance to challenge Jefferson-Wooden in Zurich. The Olympic champion admitted, “It is the start. If I get better there, then I can win. It is a lot to work on.”

The Zurich field promises another demanding test for Jefferson-Wooden, with 2023 world champion Sha’Carri Richardson, European champion Amy Hunt, Commonwealth champion Zoe Hobbs and Tina Clayton also set to compete. Interestingly, the excitement will not be limited to the Women’s 100m.

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The women’s 800m is also expected to produce a strong showdown, with Audrey Werro and Femke Bol set to meet again after their close battle in Lausanne. Werro arrives in Zurich after winning the European title in Birmingham and following it up with another victory in Lausanne. Bol, meanwhile, ran a national record of 1:55.41 in Lausanne to finish a close second, giving her added confidence ahead of another meeting with Werro.

However, Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson will not be part of the Zurich showdown after a late withdrawal. Her training partner Georgia Hunter Bell, the European 1,500m champion and Commonwealth 800m gold medallist, will still add plenty of quality to the field. With elite names continuing to challenge each other across the program, Zurich promises another night of high-level racing.