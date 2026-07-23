Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Invites NYC Mayor to USATF Championships After His Actions to Help Track and Field

Track and field has been fighting for mainstream attention in the U.S for years, but New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is hoping to change that! Ahead of the 2026 USATF Outdoor Championships, Mamdani announced that the city would give away 500 free tickets to residents. Seeing the effort to help grow the sport, American sprint star Melissa Jefferson-Wooden made sure to thank the mayor for his support.

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On July 22, Jefferson-Wooden took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for Mamdani, inviting him to attend the championships. “@nycmayor my name is Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and I’m in your city! Thank you for what you’re doing to make this world a better place! It’d be kinda cool if you could come to the USATF Outdoor Championships at Icahn Stadium this weekend 🤗”

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Jefferson-Wooden’s message came as New York City prepared to host the 2026 Toyota USATF Outdoor & Para National Championships from July 23 to July 26. The event marks the first time in 35 years the national outdoor championships have been held in New York City. The last time was in 1991, while the Para National Championships will be held in the city for the first time.

Mamdani’s free-ticket lottery was created to give New Yorkers a chance to experience one of the biggest track and field events in the country. The lottery closed on July 21, with winners notified on July 22, and each winner received up to two tickets for either Thursday or Friday’s competition. Also, fans could receive a 10% discount on tickets by using the promotional code “MAYOR10.”

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The initiative comes as track and field continues to work toward reaching more fans outside major events such as the Olympics and World Championships. Unlike other major sports leagues with regular seasons and weekly broadcasts, athletics has a hard time staying in the mainstream throughout the year. Limited television coverage, the complicated competition schedule, and the financial problems of athletes are the main obstacles to letting the sport grow.

Jefferson-Wooden knows the dedication it takes to be a successful athlete. As she once said, “Track & field is not a sport that you do if you don’t love it.”

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This year, Jefferson-Wooden will be among the athletes taking the lead on Icahn Stadium as the nation’s best come together to decide who will win national honors. So far, Mamdani hasn’t said if he will accept Jefferson-Wooden’s invitation. But this event is surely going to be worth watching.

Icahn Stadium will be the place to be

The 2026 Toyota USATF Outdoor & Para National Championships at Icahn Stadium will bring together many of the biggest names in American athletics. On the men’s side, fans will get to see stars like Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek, Quincy Hall, Cordell Tinch, and Grant Fisher.

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Interestingly, Lyles is entered in both the 100m and 200m as he looks to add another national title to his career, while Bednarek is expected to challenge him in the sprint events. The two have produced several memorable battles, including last year’s national championships where Lyles edged Bednarek by four hundredths of a second in the 200m. The finish created a tense moment as Lyles looked toward Bednarek while crossing the line, before Bednarek shoved him after the race.

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The women’s competition, too, will feature some of the biggest names in the sport, including Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Sha’Carri Richardson, Tara Davis-Woodhall, Nikki Hiltz, Parker Valby, and Valarie Allman.

Jefferson-Wooden, who has emerged as one of the world’s leading sprinters, is entered in the 200m as she looks to defend her U.S. title. Richardson will compete in the 100m and has a chance to become the second woman since 2000 to win three U.S. 100m titles, joining Carmelita Jeter.

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With Olympic champions, world champions, and some of the biggest rivalries in track and field set to take place, the 2026 Toyota USATF Outdoor & Para National Championships are expected to deliver a memorable weekend for fans in New York City.