Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Keeps Awkward Tension as Rival Becomes 3rd Fastest Ever

It was a big day for Julien Alfred at the Monaco Diamond League, as she broke a national record, set the fastest time in 2026, and soared up the table to third on the all-time 200m list. She did it by beating Adaejah Hodge and Gabrielle Thomas, two of the fastest women on the planet. The celebration, though, came with an awkward footnote involving her biggest rival, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden.

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The American star wasn’t running in Monaco as she opted to take a breather after an intense win at Eugene, but she was on camera. The 25-year-old faced an awkward moment during the FloTrack Athletes’ Lounge, a Diamond League live-stream show. It kicked off when the FloTrack host referred to Jefferson-Wooden as Alfred’s “training partner”. He then asked if the American had any questions for her rival.

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The blank silence that filled the space answered the host’s question before Alfred stepped in to clarify exactly who her training partner is.

“My training partner is Holly (Okuku),” Alfred said in the video on X. “She’s at Texas right now but she’s preparing for Europeans, so I got somebody to train with.”

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That eased the awkwardness somewhat as the host watched on with a sheepish look. It allowed Jefferson-Wooden to step in and congratulate her rival on a great race.

“I just wanna say congratulations, Julian,” Jefferson-Wooden said. “As I did pick you today. They were like, ‘Okay, who do you think is gonna win?’ And I was like, ‘Well, I’m always gonna root for my girl.’ They were like, ‘Okay, pick the top three.’

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“Then I picked the top three, and they were like, ‘Okay, between Abby and Julian, who do you pick?’ And I was like, ‘I think Juju got it.’ [laughs] But really, really great job today.”

That didn’t entirely diffuse the awkward tension, but clearly, Julien Alfred’s mind was on her race. And why wouldn’t it be? After all, the 25-year-old shattered her personal best, clocking an incredible 21.51, leaving Hodge (21.76) and Thomas (21.84) behind. Prior to this, Alfred’s quickest 200m run before this was 21.71 in 2025 at the London DL.

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She had struggled to break beyond that mark, although she won an Olympic silver with 22.09, behind Gabby Thomas’ 21.83 in 2024. However, her Monaco time pushes her past a host of superstars. That list includes Allyson Felix (21.69), Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Adaejah Hodge (21.68), and Gabrielle Thomas (21.60).

It puts her third on the all-time list with only Shericka Jackson (21.41) and Florence Griffith Joyner (21.34) ahead of her. That also means her unbeaten start to her outdoor season continues, stretching the streak to five straight wins.

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It wasn’t just another Diamond League victory for Alfred; it was the fastest run of her life. Unsurprisingly, the Saint Lucian struggled to put into words exactly what she had just accomplished.

Julien Alfred reflects on her world lead 200m race

Ever since her professional debut, Julien Alfred has struggled to break into the sub-21.60s in the 200m. The 25-year-old has gotten very close. She clocked a 21.71 in 2025 alongside a wind-assisted 21.73 in 2023, but outside that, she hasn’t hit that mark. Over the 100m, though, the St Lucian has been one of the best in the world, regularly hitting sub-11s and even sub-10.80s.

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That especially includes 2026, having already registered one of each, echoing her 2025 season, where she finished with multiple sub-10.80s in the distance. But it was the looming 200m mountain that was left unconquered, and all it took was another clash with Gabrielle Thomas. The reigning Olympic champion lined up alongside Alfred in Monaco alongside 200m world lead Adaejah Hodge.

However, it was Thomas and Alfred locked together going into the final straight before the Olympic silver medalist switched up the gears and disappeared. Within seconds, the St Lucian pulled clear to take over the world lead and third place on the all-time list. Just like that, Julien Alfred conquered the mountain, leaving herself feeling rather pleased.

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“I have been preparing for this for such a long time, to finally see it pay off, I am just happy,” Alfred said after the race (via Olympics.com). “I didn’t realise how fast it was till I crossed the line. I looked at the clock and saw my time and that’s why I was screaming like at the Olympics.

“There are no limits right now. Today, I was actually hoping to see 21.6, I got 21.5, so I am happy nonetheless.”

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden’s awkward moment quickly faded, but Alfred’s record-breaking run will linger far longer. With both women unbeaten at different moments this season, their next meeting promises even more intrigue.