Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Out for Revenge Against Julien Alfred After Her Only Loss in 2026

Olympic champion versus world champion! That is the clash everyone is talking about. Last month, Julien Alfred handed Melissa Jefferson-Wooden her only defeat of the 2026 season when the two faced each other at the Rome Diamond League. Alfred won in 21.93 seconds, while Jefferson-Wooden finished second in 22.03. Now, it is time for Melissa to respond as the two meet again at Letzigrund Stadium.

Jefferson-Wooden will get her chance on August 27 at the 2026 Weltklasse Zürich Diamond League, where the pair are scheduled to clash in the women’s 100m. While the full entry lists have not yet been confirmed, Alfred and Jefferson-Wooden have already been announced, as shared by Flotrack on Instagram.

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On paper, the race appears to slightly favor Jefferson-Wooden. The American is the reigning world 100m champion. Known for her explosive starts, Jefferson-Wooden is often out of the blocks before her rivals have settled into their stride. Even her personal best of 10.61 seconds is also faster than Alfred’s career best of 10.72, giving her the edge on raw 100m credentials.

Also, Jefferson-Wooden has enjoyed an impressive 2026 campaign. She has raced five times this season and won every race except the 200m showdown against Alfred in Rome. Her season best of 10.78 seconds ranks third, the fastest time in the world this year. But counting Alfred out would be a mistake.

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The Saint Lucian star is the reigning Olympic 100m champion after capturing gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics. While her 2026 season best of 10.87 is slower than Jefferson-Wood’s, Alfred’s strength lies in her top-end speed. Also, Alfred has been one of the busiest elite sprinters this season.

She has competed in 14 races so far and won all but one. Her only finish outside the top two came at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Toruń, where she placed third in the 60m final with a time of 7.03 seconds. Since then, she has returned to dominant form and remains one of the biggest stars in women’s sprinting. So, yes, the showdown is going to be very interesting.

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But before they reach Zürich, the two are also scheduled to meet in the women’s 100m at the Silesia Diamond League on August 23. That means Zürich will be their second showdown in just four days. So, whether Jefferson-Wooden gets her revenge, or Alfred extends her advantage, only time will tell.

But this isn’t the first time the two sprint stars have gone head-to-head. In fact, Alfred has had the upper hand in their biggest meetings in 100m so far.

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Julien Alfred leads head-to-Head battle against Jefferson-Wooden

Julien Alfred and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden’s rivalry began at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic, where Alfred won the 100m in 10.93 seconds, right ahead of Jefferson’s 11.02. A few months later, in the Paris Olympic 100m final, Alfred dominated again to win gold in 10.72, and Jefferson won bronze in 10.92.

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However, at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, Jefferson-Wooden finally got one back. The American went on to win the world gold medal with a fantastic 10.61, whereas Alfred was third in 10.84. It marked the first time Jefferson-Wooden had beaten her rival in a major championship final. The latest chapter came earlier this year at the Rome Diamond League, where the pair faced off for the first time over 200m and Alfred won.

After the race, Alfred was pleased with the victory but felt there was still more to come. “A win is a win. I wanted to go a bit faster, but I will take the win,” Alfred said. “I am healthy, and that’s important too. I am a lot stronger now than I used to be, and that’s why I could push a bit extra in the second part of the race. I expected the pressure from Melissa.”

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Jefferson-Wooden, meanwhile, admitted she wanted the win: “Overall this was a good race, a pretty good opener. I wanted to win, the competitor in me wanted to win, of course.”

As things stand, Alfred holds a 3-1 advantage in their major meetings. However, Jefferson-Wooden now has a chance to close the gap. With two showdowns scheduled, the reigning world champion could make it 3-3 across their last six meetings if she comes out on top in both races.