Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Proves ‘Fastest Woman’ Title With New Career High at Stockholm DL

Just last year, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden had a breakout season on the world stage, becoming a 2025 World Championships winner across the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay. Heading into 2026, there was a sense she could pick up right where she left off. But she faced disappointment in Rome at the Diamond League in the 200m. Days later, in Stockholm, Jefferson-Wooden showed the exact opposite, going on to run a strong game.

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On June 7 at the Bauhaus-Galan Diamond League in Stockholm, Jefferson-Wooden lined up in the 100m and delivered a strong reply, winning in 10.84 seconds with a +0.8 m/s wind. It was her fastest season opener ever and her first race over 100m since that world title run, where she had run 10.61 to become the fourth-fastest woman in history.

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After the race, Jefferson-Wooden said, “I’m really happy with a sub-11 and with how I’m feeling so soon after the Rome Diamond League the other day – it’s great to run fast so soon after running well there, so I’m very pleased indeed. This was my first 100m in nine months and is my fastest ever 100m season-opener, so it’s very exciting for me.”

Imago Grand Slam Track In Philadelphia – Day One Melissa Jefferson-Wooden of the United States wins in the Women s 200 Meters during the Grand Slam Track series at the historic Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States, on May 31, 2025. Philadelphia United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xSTRx originalFilename:str-grandsla250531_npJr3.jpg

That was a strong start, but at this point, Adaejah Hodge holds the world lead with 10.77, while Julien Alfred holds the meeting record of 10.75. Even so, what stands out is that Jefferson-Wooden usually does not open her season this fast in the 100m. Her previous 100m openers, according to World Athletics, were 11.19 in 2024 at the Miramar Invitational and 11.11 in 2025 in Kingston. This time, she went under 11 seconds right away, showing a clear step forward in her early-season form.

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One more angle that stands out is the broader season structure. This year is considered more of an “off-year” in terms of major championships, with no World Championships or Olympic Games on the calendar, so athletes are not peaking for one single global meet. But she still delivered a strong opener. As she said after winning, “This year is all about having fun, being a good competitor, and enjoying the perks of what I achieved last year. I’d like to run a PB this summer, but I’m not focusing on it – the sky is the limit, though.”

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Behind her, Great Britain’s Amy Hunt delivered a breakthrough moment, going under 11 seconds for the first time with 10.97 to finish second. Patrizia van der Weken took third in 11.05, while Dina Asher-Smith placed sixth in 11.24 at the Stockholm Olympic Stadium. But now with Melissa winning again, it feels like she made another statement, even if it still looks like everything started with that Rome defeat.

Rome defeat becomes a blessing in disguise for Melissa Jefferson-Wooden

On June 5 in Rome, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden ran 22.17 in the 200m and finished second behind Julien Alfred, who won in 21.93. It was a bit of payback for Alfred after losing both the 100m and 200m world titles to Jefferson-Wooden the year before. But instead of letting it sit as a setback, Jefferson-Wooden saw something else in it.

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For her, that race became more of a reminder than a loss. “The 200m indicated that I am ready to run something really fast,” she said. “I don’t have a set number out there, but the main thing for me has always been to execute, and that is what I am going to go out there to do… Once I execute, I know whatever time that may come out there will be, and I am pretty sure I would be happy with it.”

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But even with strong Diamond League runs, Jefferson-Wooden’s bigger focus is still far ahead. Her long-term goal sits at the LA 2028 Olympic Games, where she might chase the sprint triple crown in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay on home soil.

“It’s just really, really special. I’m excited for LA, I think it’s going to be one for the books,” she said. “I feel like having the Olympic Games back in the US is going to do nothing but bring on a lot of camaraderie. Obviously, we have that already when we go to these World Championships and to other countries to compete, but there is nothing like doing it at home, in front of the home crowd- That just makes it that much more special.”