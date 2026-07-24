Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Reflects on Newfound Pressure Amid Historic 24-Race Winning Streak: “Never Been Here Before”

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden used to be the chaser, but now, the world’s fastest are chasing her! After winning the 100m at the 2026 Prefontaine Classic Diamond League, where she beat Sha’Carri Richardson, Jefferson-Wooden extended her 24-race winning streak since the Paris 2024 Olympics. Now, the reigning 100m and 200m world champion is about to take on a different challenge: being the athlete everyone wants to beat in the 2026 USATF.

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On July 23, Jefferson-Wooden will compete in the women’s 200m at the USATF Championships but will not defend her 100m title. As she continues building toward the next stage of her career, the 25-year-old is learning how to handle the pressure that comes with reaching the top.

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“It’s definitely been strange. I’ve never been here before – the one already on the top and the one who’s being hunted, per se. So I’ve been definitely challenging myself in different areas. Whether that be on the track or just the way I approach training and the way I think about track, in general,” Jefferson-Wooden told Olympics.com.

But her journey to becoming the athlete everyone is chasing was far from easy. Before Paris, Jefferson-Wooden was focused on earning opportunities and proving she belonged. After all, her path was filled with setbacks and moments of uncertainty. Her biggest challenge came ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics, when she suffered a stress fracture just above her ankle. The injury forced her away from training for around two and a half months and left her preparation for her first Olympic Games in doubt.

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During recovery, Jefferson-Wooden struggled with the frustration of watching others compete while she worked to return. Despite missing valuable training time, she returned for the U.S. Olympic Trials, where she finished second in the 100m behind Sha’Carri Richardson to secure her place on the Olympic team. Then things started to change.

Jefferson-Wooden finished the Paris 2024 Olympic 100m final at the Stade de France with a bronze medal behind Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia, who won with a time of 10.72 seconds, and Richardson, who took silver with 10.87 seconds. For Jefferson-Wooden, the bronze was an assurance that she had made it through one of the roughest chapters on her life’s journey.

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“I look back at 2024 all the time and say that my bronze medal, in my eyes, was a gold medal because of all of the things that I overcame,” Jefferson-Wooden said. The turning point was the Olympic podium. She didn’t think of the medal as the end of the road; she thought of it as a way to find out what she could accomplish if she were healthy. That mindset helped her bounce back big.

Her greatest success was at the 2025 World Athletics Championships, where she claimed gold medals in the 100m and 200m. Her win at 100m was particularly impressive. She had set a championship record and one of the fastest times in the 100m women’s history with her 10.61sec. She was the fourth quickest female competitor at the time.

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Now, as she prepares for another championship challenge, Jefferson-Wooden is no longer chasing someone else’s success. But claiming the 200m title at the 2026 USATF Championships will not be easy for Melissa Jefferson-Wooden.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden’s toughest test yet

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden is the favourite to win the USATF competition, but it won’t be easy. One of the big challenges she might face will be from Gabby Thomas. At the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Thomas won the gold medal in the 200m event.

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They had their biggest face-off in the 200m at the 2025 Grand Slam Track Philadelphia, when Jefferson-Wooden beat Olympic champion Thomas with 21.99 seconds.

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Another major threat Jefferson-Wooden can’t ignore is Anavia Battle. Battle has been a consistent American 200m runner in recent years. They faced off in the 200m final in the 2025 USATF Championships with Jefferson-Wooden winning the race with a 21.84-second personal best and Battle settling for 22.13 seconds.

The competition between the two continued at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, where Jefferson-Wooden took home a gold medal for the sprint double, finishing the event in 21.68 seconds, while Battle settled for fourth overall in 22.22 seconds.

Brittany Brown introduces one more challenge to the race. Brown won 200m bronze at the Paris 2024 Olympics and earned silver at the 2022 World Athletics Championships. Her personal best of 21.89 seconds at the Athlos NYC 2025 put her in the ranks of the fastest women.

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Thomas, Battle, and Brown are all looking to sweep into the picture, and the 200m title defense will be a huge test for Jefferson-Wooden.