Michael Johnson Set to Make Bold Move to Fix Track and Field Controversy

Michael Johnson’s bid to reinvent track and field has veered into controversy. Just months after the abrupt collapse of his ambitious Grand Slam Track league, the Olympic legend is under scrutiny over a $500,000 payment he received only days before the project folded. Stirring up a controversy that has pushed the story far beyond the running oval.

According to The Times, Johnson is set to return the $500,000 as part of a revised bankruptcy plan filed in Delaware. It is the same payment that sparked questions around how money was handled in the final days of the league. Though his legal team continues to deny any wrongdoing, stating the amount was part of his own investment coming back, not a hidden or improper payout. But the problem has always been the timing

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By early June 2025, the league was already under serious pressure. As the opening event in Jamaica had failed to deliver commercially and instantly, a major investor stepped back. Plus, funding gaps widened, payments were delayed, and uncertainty grew with each passing week. Despite that, on June 4, Michael Johnson received the $500,000. For many creditors, that moment changed how the entire situation is viewed.

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In a court filing, lawyers for unsecured creditors said, “Mr. Johnson initiated a payment of $500,000 purportedly on account of an unsecured note,” adding that he chose to “prefer himself over the athletes and other, non-insider creditors” despite the league’s financial state. They also argued the organisation was already in a “precarious” position, without enough cash to complete its season.

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From their point of view, the warning signs were clear. Athletes, vendors, and partners were still waiting to be paid, with a broadcast company alone reportedly owed $3.1 million. The decision to make that payment, they argue, should never have happened at that stage. But Michael Johnson’s side tells a different story.

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Michael Johnson had invested around $2.25 million into the league shortly before its third event in Philadelphia. And his reason he mentioned was that he was trying to keep the project alive after expected funding from Eldridge Industries, led by Todd Boehly, did not come through as planned. From that point of view, the $500,000 was simply part of that money being returned.

Even a spokesperson for Grand Slam Track also rejected the claims. Alex Tourk stated that “We are aware of the UCC’s recent allegation that GST secretly paid $500,000 to Mr. Johnson instead of paying athletes and vendors. This claim is unfounded and false. It is unfortunate that the UCC chose to ignore facts and is instead attempting to discredit the company and Mr. Johnson through false statements.” But while both sides argue over intent, the outcome had already started taking shape.

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As soon as the Los Angeles finale was cancelled, Grand Slam Track filed for bankruptcy by December 2025. Now, the latest court filing changes how the remaining money could be divided among others.

Michael Johnson’s plan cuts the athletes’ share while boosting other creditors

Under the earlier plan, athletes were expected to recover about 85 percent of the $7 million owed to them. While other unsecured creditors would have received just 1.5 percent. So, the revised proposal changes that balance. Athletes may now receive closer to 70 percent, while unsecured creditors could recover between 14 and 16 percent of the $13 million they are owed.

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But the details behind those numbers show the reality. Athletes are still owed around $7 million, but under the new plan, they would receive roughly $4.9 million, about $1.1 million less than originally expected. The Michael Johnson league has argued that keeping athletes on board matters for any future return, which is why they remain a priority.

But the biggest change, though, is for vendors and other creditors. They were once set to split just $200,000 despite being owed close to $13 million. That figure has now risen to about $1.8 million, with Michael Johnson’s $500,000 repayment feeding directly into that pool.

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If approved, the payment structure shows where priorities now lie. Around $4.9 million would go to athletes, about $70,000 to key organisations such as World Athletics and the USADA, and roughly $1.8 million to the remaining vendors.

At the same time, roughly $5 million in secured claims tied to Winners Alliance are not included in the current payout structure, while another category of claims linked to insiders would receive no recovery under the proposal. Even with these changes, the outcome remains a compromise. Some creditors believe the revised deal still falls short, but the cost and uncertainty of legal action may leave them with little choice but to accept it.

Plus, there are also signs that those behind the league have not fully given up. As court documents mention the possibility of bringing Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track back in 2027, though, for now, that feels uncertain.