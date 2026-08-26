Michael Johnson Turns to Olympic Nostalgia as GST Athletes Complain Over His Payment Claim

Ever since Grand Slam Track failed and entered bankruptcy, Michael Johnson has often found himself having to explain the decisions surrounding his ambitious track league, from its financial collapse to the accusations over a $500,000 payment made to him. But for the first time, Johnson appears to be looking back at the career that made him one of athletics’ biggest names as scrutiny over his latest payment claim continues.

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On August 26, Johnson marked the anniversary of his historic 400m world record at the 1999 World Championships in Seville. In his post, Johnson looked back at the years of preparation that went into his attempt to break Butch Reynolds’ 400m world record. “On this day in 1999,” Johnson wrote, describing it as the result of “6 years trying to find half a second to break the 400m world record.”

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He also shared a video from the historic race, giving his followers a look back at the performance that helped define his career. Johnson explained, “I was the 200m world champion, and at that time 200m sprinters were supposed to also be 100m sprinters, not 400m sprinters,” he wrote. “But I believed I could go the opposite direction.”

That decision meant changing more than just his event. Johnson said he had to alter his training and approach to the race because he knew that simply following the same path as everyone else would not produce a result nobody had achieved before. “You can’t do something no one has ever done, doing what everyone else does,” Johnson wrote.

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The gamble worked. Johnson won the world title in the 400m and broke Reynolds’ world record in Seville with a time of 43.18 seconds. He also claimed his fourth in a row world championship medal in the event. Then he concluded, “Sometimes risk pays off, sometimes it doesn’t. You must see the reward as worth the risk. And most importantly, you must believe!”

The timing of Johnson’s post is significant as his name continues to be associated with the financial issues that arose after Grand Slam Track.

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Michael Johnson’s $11M GST payment claim faces fresh questions

GST was cancelled in its first 2025 season for its planned meet in LA after hosting three meets in Kingston, Miami and Philadelphia. Later, the league went into Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and athletes, staff and others were waiting for money that was owed to them. A January 2026 bankruptcy filing listed more than 300 creditors with around $40 million in claims.

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The financial difficulties were worsened by the failure of GST to pay its debts. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas and Matthew Hudson-Smith were among those who were listed as creditors, further adding to the spectre of the collapse of the league. The matter came again to a head in August, when Johnson made a big public statement regarding the money owed to athletes and addressed it publicly.

Johnson said he had spent the past year trying to find a way to get athletes the money they were owed following GST’s collapse. In a recent interview, he insisted that the payments had been made. “Everybody’s been paid,” Johnson said around $11 million had been raised to cover payments connected to the three GST meets.

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However, Matthew Hudson-Smith, who was listed in bankruptcy documents as being owed $147,500, was asked about Johnson’s statement that everyone had been paid. The British Olympic 400m silver medalist could not confirm that he had received the money. “Grand Slam, I don’t know if I’ve been paid, to be honest with you, and you can quote that.”

Hudson-Smith then added with a touch of humor: “I’m going to be real, I have a memory like a fish, so I can’t remember what’s going on.” That leaves an important distinction in the GST fallout. And that is the backdrop against which Johnson has now returned to one of the greatest moments of his sporting career.