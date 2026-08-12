Mid-Race Injury Robs Marcell Jacob of Three-Peat to Win Gold for Country

Marcell Jacobs arrived in Birmingham with one big goal: complete a European 100m three-peat after winning gold medals in 2022 and 2024. The Italian sprint star was well-positioned to retain his title after gaining his semifinal victory in 10.08 seconds, but the dream came to an end in the final when Jacobs seemed to be injured, forcing him out of contention as his bid for a third straight European title slipped away.

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On August 11, Jacobs lined up in lane four at Alexander Stadium as one of the biggest favorites for gold. Only minutes before the final, however, his hopes took a painful turn. Jacobs reportedly felt the problem while practicing his start during the warm-up. Despite the pain, the Tokyo Olympic champion still took his place in the blocks.

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Once the race began, it was immediately clear that something was wrong. Jacobs got off to a poor start, and his movement looked uncomfortable from the opening meters. After only a handful of steps, the Italian could not produce his usual acceleration. Around the 40-meter mark, the problem became impossible to ignore, and Jacobs slowed to a trot as the rest of the field moved away from him. He continued toward the finish, but his title defense was already over.

Jacobs eventually crossed the line in 12.26 seconds to finish seventh, while Britain’s Romell Glave stormed to the European title in 10.09 seconds into a 0.4 m/s headwind. Jeremiah Azu completed a British 1-2 with silver in 10.16, while Germany’s Owen Ansah took bronze in 10.19.

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The result was particularly painful for Jacobs because of how well he had looked earlier in the evening. His 10.08-second semifinal had sent a clear message that he was ready to fight for another European crown. Instead, an injury he felt shortly before the final left him unable to show the form that had made him one of the favorites. Speaking to Rai Sport after the race, Jacobs explained how the problem began.

“When I tried the blocks during the warm-up, I felt a terrible pain in my adductor,” Jacobs said. “I went on the blocks, ready to give everything for this race. It’s part of the game. I’m not one to give up and despair.” (Translated using Google Translator)

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Jacobs admitted that he was unsure whether he would even be able to make it to the finish line. “We need to figure out what the problem is and move on. I felt really good after the semifinal, then I had this problem. I didn’t know if I’d make it to the finish line. I was ready to give 200%, but some things you can’t control.”

The injury also immediately raised questions about Jacobs’ participation in the European Championships relays.

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Marcell Jacobs’ relay hopes fade

Italy arrived in Birmingham as the reigning European men’s 4x100m relay champions after winning gold in Rome in 2024 with a time of 37.82 seconds. Jacobs was expected to play a key role in the Italian team again, but his adductor problem has now put his relay plans in doubt. Speaking after the 100m final, Jacobs admitted that he would need medical tests before knowing whether he could compete in the relay.

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“Now we have to understand. Starting tomorrow morning, we’ll start doing some tests, understand the extent of the situation, and then figure out everything else from there,” Jacobs said. “I won’t deny that I’m truly disappointed, but on the other hand, what can I do? I can’t go back in time, I can’t control anything. I knew I’d gotten here having worked well, the semifinal proved it, but unfortunately, what happens to the body can’t be controlled.”

Now the Italian’s short-term aims in Birmingham are thrown into doubt, but his long-term objectives are set. Jacobs’ long-term goal is the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, a goal he came up with when he was pondering whether he should continue his career after a tough stretch following the Paris Games. He explained what he’d like to see that would keep him going in December 2025.

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“If we start again, the goal is to close the circle and go to Los Angeles in 2028. But I will have to be in the best possible condition.”

Jacobs already has two Olympic gold medals from Tokyo. He won the men’s 100m in 9.80 seconds at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics before helping Italy claim gold in the men’s 4x100m relay. LA 2028 would give him another opportunity to return to the Olympic stage and extend a career that has already produced some of Italy’s biggest moments in sprinting.

And before the injury in Birmingham, his 2026 season had given him plenty of reason to believe that goal was still realistic. Jacobs opened the season by breaking the 10-second barrier in 9.99 seconds in Rome, finishing fifth. He then improved to a legal 9.96 seconds in Paris, where he finished third behind Trayvon Bromell and Noah Lyles. That performance became his legal season best and showed that he was moving closer to the level he wanted.

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Then came an even more eye-catching performance in Eisenstadt. Jacobs clocked 9.67 seconds, a time that immediately grabbed attention. However, the race was run with a +4.1 m/s tailwind, above the legal limit. But now, Jacobs faces a period of uncertainty.