Mondo Duplantis Challenges for Another World Record, But it’s Quite Different This Time

The words “world record” have become synonymous with Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis. Since he first surpassed Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie’s 6.16m mark, he has broken the world record a total of 15 times. Now, he has his sights set on No. 16 in Monaco after clearing 6.13m to win the Paris Diamond League. Monaco was not initially part of his schedule this year, but he changed that after moving to the principality. His goal for the event is to “jump high.” And if he sets another world record, it could be a little different, not because of its height, but because Duplantis believes a new version of Mondo is emerging.

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On July 8, Meeting Herculis EBS shared a clip from Duplantis’ YouTube vlog in which the Swedish star explains why this year’s Monaco Diamond League is more personal than ever. “It’ll be my first time at the competition as my home turf because I recently moved here with my wife,” Duplantis said.

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The Olympic champion married longtime partner Desiré Inglander on June 12, more than five years after the couple first began dating. According to Duplantis, the change has brought fresh motivation both on and off the runway. “I got married just a few weeks back. So, that is a very big step. I feel very refreshed, and I feel like I’m very focused and very recharged in a way. I feel like I’m really starting a new chapter in my life…”

That renewed energy has only increased Duplantis’ desire to produce something special in Monaco. “I feel very motivated, and I feel like I really just want to get after it and do some big stuff, like do some big jumping. So, yeah. No world record yet as a married man.”

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It was a joke, but technically, Duplantis is right. No athlete has a résumé like his. He first set the world record in 2020, clearing 6.17m. Since then, he has raised it an incredible 15 times. His ninth world record came at the Paris Olympics, where he cleared 6.25m to clinch his second consecutive Olympic gold medal.

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Duplantis’ 14th came at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, where he cleared 6.30m, before pushing the mark to 6.31m at the Mondo Classic in Uppsala earlier this year. That jump also moved him past Ukrainian Sergey Bubka’s 14 career world record improvements. Now, Monaco presents an opportunity for No. 16. If Duplantis clears 6.32m, it would not just be another addition to his remarkable collection.

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Judging by how he views this stage of his life, that version may be just getting started. “I feel brand new. I’m like a reincarnation of myself. It’s Mondo, but it’s married, Mondo.”

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Whether “married Mondo” produces another world record remains to be seen. But before he can even think about 6.32m, Duplantis must first navigate one of the strongest fields he has faced this season.

Duplantis faces a fresh challenge from rivals who have already tested his limits

Duplantis’s biggest challenge in Monaco comes from the man who already proved this season that the world record holder can be beaten. The Swedish superstar’s 40-meet winning streak came to an end for the first time since July 2023 at the Stockholm Diamond League on June 7.

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Competing in front of his home crowd, Duplantis struggled to find his rhythm. He cleared 5.80m but failed all three attempts at 6.00m before missing once at 6.05m, allowing Australia’s Kurtis Marschall to take the victory with a 5.90m clearance. After the surprising result, Duplantis said, “I’m not angry, and I’ll continue enjoying my time here in Stockholm with my family.”

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Now, Marschall will once again line up against him in Monaco. France’s Baptiste Thiery will also pose a challenge after pushing Duplantis in Stockholm, clearing 5.80m before eventually finishing behind him. Thiery has been consistent this season, including a 5.93m clearance at the Paris Diamond League on June 28.

France’s Thibaut Collet will also be in the field. Collet has enjoyed a strong campaign and cleared 5.91m at Fly Athens on July 5, building on the form that has kept him among Europe’s top vaulters.

The field also includes legendary French vaulter Lavillenie, the 2012 Olympic champion and former world record holder. While he is no longer competing at his peak level, his experience and history in the event make him a notable name in the lineup.

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With multiple athletes capable of clearing close to six metres, Monaco will not simply be about whether Duplantis can raise the bar again. It will also be about whether he can fend off a field that has already shown he is beatable.