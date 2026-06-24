MrBeast Nearly Beats Usain Bolt in a Race as Fans Left Shocked at Injury Risk

For nearly two decades, the world’s fastest sprinters have been trying to catch Usain Bolt’s 9.58-second record. Yohan Blake couldn’t do it. Noah Lyles couldn’t do it. Christian Coleman couldn’t do it. Yet somehow, the latest person to give Bolt a scare wasn’t an Olympic champion or a world record holder. It was YouTube star MrBeast, who challenged the sprint icon to a short race. What began as a funny contest turned into a moment of worry when Bolt fell during the challenge, leaving fans concerned about the retired legend’s well-being.

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On June 24, MrBeast dropped a video on Instagram featuring both of them on a track. He opened with a bold question: “Who is faster? Me or the fastest man to ever live?” pointing toward 39-year-old Bolt. From there, the challenge kicked off, and it was far from a normal sprint.

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MrBeast ran on a standard lane, while Bolt had to deal with a series of obstacles built into the course. First came a stretch of sand. Usain Bolt powered through it with his usual ease. Then came loose soil, which slowed him slightly but didn’t break his stride. Next was a narrow path lined with tall corn, forcing him into a tighter, more awkward run.

Even there, he continued moving ahead. The final section, however, changed everything. A slippery glue-coated white surface caught him off balance, and he slipped twice, giving MrBeast the opening to move forward. But Bolt quickly got back up, laughing it off. What made the clip trend even more wasn’t just the race itself, but the reactions that followed. One viewer wrote, “Champ could have torn his acl or meniscus at the final stretch. Thank God that didn’t happen.”

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That reaction makes sense when you look at Usain Bolt’s history. His final professional race came at the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London, in the men’s 4×100-meter relay. Running the anchor leg for Jamaica, he pulled up suddenly and fell before the finish line. Jamaica did not complete the race, and Great Britain took gold. At first, it was called a cramp. Later, Bolt confirmed it was a hamstring tear that needed months of recovery.

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That memory has stayed with fans, which is why even a fun race like this one triggered concern.

Fans worried for Usain Bolt after an unexpected fall

“The glue nerf was too strong,” One fan added. Another added, “Bro tried to injure the goat 😮.” It was mostly jokes, but it showed how protective fans still are when it comes to Usain Bolt stepping into anything that looks even slightly risky. Part of that reaction comes from his injury history.

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Usain Bolt has dealt with multiple hamstring setbacks across his career. In 2004, a hamstring injury kept him out of the World Junior Championships and limited his early Olympic buildup. He was also forced to sit out of the Commonwealth Games in 2006 after suffering a setback in his running career. He was involved in a small car accident in 2009, but recovered quickly. A more serious hamstring problem in 2014 marred his season. That’s why even minor slip-ups in today’s game made fans concerned.

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“Usain wasn’t even trying 😭,” one fan wrote. Well, Usain Bolt is still widely regarded as the greatest sprinter in history. His world records in the 100m (9.58 seconds) and 200m (19.19 seconds), both set in 2009, still stand today. Nine years after retirement, no athlete has come close to breaking them.

Since stepping away from professional athletics, Bolt has also been open about his current fitness. He has said he no longer trains like a sprinter. Most of his routine now focuses on gym work rather than track sessions. Still, even in that condition, fans were surprised by how smoothly he moved during the 28-year-old MrBeast’s challenge. For that reason, another spectator quipped, “Now Usain Bolt vs Speed 😏,” sparking another debate.

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That idea actually connects to real life. Last year in May, IShowSpeed revealed that Bolt had sent him a personal message offering to help with training. In the message, Usain Bolt told him, “You’re already fast, but everybody wants to be faster, right?” The moment went viral, with Speed calling it a dream opportunity and saying he was ready to train with the sprint legend.

Their exchanges were playful, but the message was clear. Even in retirement, Usain Bolt’s name still sits at the top of sprinting!