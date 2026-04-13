National Champion Breaks Down After 4th US Marathon Record in 4 Months

Picture Lauren Harris as a kid. Cartwheeling through club track warm-ups hooked her on athletics. Middle school track kept the vibe light and fun. High school demanded more, but she matched its grind and discovered her gift for race walking. “The transition after college was tough for me,” she later admitted, as structure vanished. But persistence ignited her 2026 surge like never before and now it has led her to do the unthinkable.

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On April 12 at the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships, Harris broke her own American record in the half-marathon race walk by clocking 1:39:28 and finishing 13th in the world. In doing so, she cut nearly five minutes off her previous mark. But after the race, she could hardly believe it.

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Taking to Instagram, Lauren Harris shared her emotions on the win: “13th in the world!!! 🌎😭 I’m actually in shock I’m so happy… 80°, full sun, elevation… not ideal conditions, but I just keep showing up and working my way up.”

Alongside her words were images that told the full story. In one, she stood next to her coach, Maria Michta-Coffey. In the other, it was a video where her emotions took over. She was crying, overwhelmed by everything she had just achieved.

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In a field of more than 70 athletes, Harris started conservatively. She was 30th at 5K, passing through in 23:23. By 10K, she had climbed to 20th place with a split of 46:49. She continued to move, reaching 15K in 1:10:23 in 14th position before finishing strongly to secure 13th place, just 4:28 behind gold medalist Kimberly Garcia Leon.

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Later, Lauren Harris spoke about what helped her get there. “Trusting my training, trusting the best coach in the whole world… and honestly leaning into my faith lately has helped me so much, especially with calming my brain which doesn’t calm very often…Just really really grateful…”

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Back in February, a 26-year-old American race walker set a national record in the 5000m. In doing so, she broke the mark of 22:23.91 set by Miranda Melville in 2018. It felt like a big moment. But it was only the beginning. In the weeks that followed, she kept breaking records… until a final performance pushed her to a fourth national mark, a moment so overwhelming that she could not hold back the emotion anymore. That athlete is Lauren Harris.

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And then, the people behind the performance. “My dad travels everywhere with me, helps me with anything and everything I need….. so so grateful for everything and everyone. This feels unreal, and I’m slowly proving to myself that I can be competitive with the top in the world.”

Not long ago, she shared a heartwarming video of her hugging her dad, who used to wake her before sunrise so they could train together. The clip also included a few candid selfies: one with her father, another with her coach, Maria Michta-Coffey. The final photo offered a glimpse into her routine, including demanding early starts, strict meal schedules, and the relentless discipline that’s clearly paying off.

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Her dad remains deeply involved in her journey, joining her for most morning workouts, coordinating travel for every meet, and staying close through every burnout phase to keep her passion alive.

Michta-Coffey once described her grit as “Olympian toughness.” The two-time Olympian has coached Harris since her Sachem East days in 2017, guiding her to national high school records in the 1500m, mile, and 10K race walks, and later helping her find her footing again after returning from Marist.

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But what stood out most was a simple line Lauren Harris wrote: “I am capable of competing with the top in the world.” Now it feels less like a belief after all this victory was her fourth American record of 2026. But how?

The break that changed everything for the National Champion

Lauren Harris’s journey has not always been this smooth. Sure, now the results tell one story, but the path behind them is far more testing. Back in 2021, she made it to the United States Olympic Trials, but the timing could not have been worse. As the pandemic had disrupted training, shut down her team environment, and left her stepping into the biggest race of her life, knowing she was not fully ready.

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“It was the pandemic and our team getting shut down… and just a weird time in life for everyone, but I am so grateful for the opportunity I had.” But the tougher phase came after that.

When her time at Marist College ended, so did the structure that had shaped her daily life. There were no set schedules, no team around her, no clear rhythm to follow. At the same time, she was trying to figure out life beyond sport. “The transition after college was tough for me,” Lauren Harris admitted.

Without that structure, the pressure slowly began to outweigh the joy. And over time, race walking started to slip away from her. For a while, it was no longer at the center of her life. She stayed active, trained lightly, but stopped chasing results. “I just needed that break to figure out a routine and then find a place for it to fit in again.”

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That break forced her to reset her mindset. When she came back, she started running again, then slowly added race walking back in. “I felt ready to start up again… and then I just kind of took off,” she said. And now, that journey has led her here to four American records in four months in 2026.

Back in February at the USATF Indoor Championships, Lauren Harris won the 5000m race walk in 22:14.69 and set a new American record.

Just weeks later, on March 9, 2026, she returned at the U.S. World Team Trials and crossed the line in 1:44:03.

Around the same time, she added yet another milestone. Harris also set an American record in the 10,000m race walk, clocking 1:44:03, earning recognition as one of the standout performers of the season, including a USATF Athlete of the Week honor. Step by step, race by race, it all built toward something bigger.