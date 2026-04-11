National Champion Reinstated as Jostling DQ Claim Overturned

The first drama of the outdoor track season is here. For Olympics medalist Jessica Hull, a dramatic fall in a championship race is becoming a painful pattern. At the World Athletics Champs 2025, she took a nasty fall in the 800m heats after a competitor appeared to clip her ankle. This time, at the Australian Athletics Champs 2026, she was just 60m from the finish when Claudia Hollingsworth appeared to jostle her, causing Hull to fall. But, to the astonishment of some, Hollingsworth, who was initially given a DQ for the act, has now been reinstated.

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As per the recent verdict, Claudia Hollingsworth has been reinstated as the winner of the 1500m final, after an appeal was raised against her disqualification.

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The official statement says, “The panel found after viewing all the available footage and interviewing concerned parties, Hollingsworth’s appeal was upheld.” The referees’ panel also confirmed that a rerun of the race was not possible under championship conditions.

Interestingly, as per Nine, a frame-by-frame replay of the accident shows Paris Olympics debutant Claudia Hollingsworth’s knee had indeed made contact with Hull, after which Hull face planted on the track. Hollingsworth even apologized later and appeared to say, “I’m so sorry” to Hull.

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But the question is, is the apology enough? It didn’t seem enough as Hull’s father and coach, Simon, was fuming after his daughter’s fall. He initially said, “We’re not copping that,” and that “Jess was robbed.” He immediately lodged a protest, one that got Hollingsworth DQ’d earlier. But now, that decision stands overturned.

On the other hand, Hollingsworth’s statement after the race included her stating that it was a “fair race.” “[It was] a total accident, so I hope they [the referees] can see that.” She even referred to Hull’s fall and said, “Obviously [I] felt bad for what happened and I hope she’s okay.”

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Hollingsworth further confirmed that there’s no bad blood between her and Olympics star Hull. But for Hull, who finished 11th in the race after her fall, she missed her chance to get her fourth consecutive 1500m national title.

Yet Jessica Hull flaunted with a brave smile after the race and said, “It happens. I felt like I had just hit my last gear and I got tapped. I was closing the rail because I knew someone was there, and I just went down…”

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The fall has had costly repercussions for Hull, forcing her to withdraw from the subsequent 800m race due to soreness. Meanwhile, she is yet to make a call on whether she’ll compete in the 5000m. Certainly, the fall was another difficult moment, after a similar incident the year before.

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Olympics star Jessica Hull’s pattern of Championship setbacks

Back in September 2025, at the World Championships in Tokyo, Jessica Hull lined up in the women’s 800m heats, trying her hand at the two-lap event. But in the seventh heat, she was caught in a tight pack early in the race when she was accidentally clipped on the ankle. She fell forward and hit the track hard. Even after the fall, Hull got back up and completed the race with a visible cut on her leg, but her chances of qualifying were gone.

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“I was taken from behind,” Hull had said right after her fall.

But she was confident that the system wouldn’t wrong her, “I’m sure they’ll look at it and we’ll see, but it was a rude introduction to international 800m running.”

And she was right. Hull’s confidence in the process was rewarded when Australian Athletics successfully protested the contact, leading officials to reinstate her for the next round after a review.

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This allowed her to advance to the 800m semi-finals, where she subsequently broke the Oceanian record with a time of 1:57.15 and qualified for the final. The Olympics silver medalist even made history as the first Australian woman to qualify for the 800m world final, even though she finished 8th eventually.

Clearly, Jessica Hull has had a history of unfortunate falls, and this one came with particularly heavy setbacks.