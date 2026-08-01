NCAA Champion Storms to Make History at Commonwealth Games After Breaking Sha’Carri Richardson’s Record

Adaejah Hodge arrived in Glasgow having already broken Sha’Carri Richardson’s NCAA record a month earlier, and she made sure everyone remembered it. The 20-year-old opened with a Commonwealth Games record of 22.01 in her semifinal, edging a mark five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah had held since Birmingham 2022, and set up a final that would define her week in Glasgow for more than one reason.

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The Georgia freshman clocked a stunning 22.07 to win her first Commonwealth Games gold, becoming the first British Virgin Islands athlete to win the 200m title. She’s not the first BVI athlete to win Commonwealth gold overall, that honor belongs to double gold medalist Kyron McMaster, but this was a breakthrough all the same.

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Hodge broke from lane six, and the curve looked difficult early on. Torrie Lewis and Trinidad and Tobago’s Shaniqua Bascombe were both in contention before Lewis faded. Bascombe wasn’t done, though, pushing Hodge as she found another gear down the home stretch to pull away and secure the win, finishing just 0.06 seconds off her semifinal time.

Lewis finished a surprising sixth despite winning 100m bronze earlier in the Games, an event Hodge herself was also entered in before withdrawing without notice, a decision that caught fans off guard given she currently holds both the 100m and 200m NCAA records.

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Even Hodge’s semifinal record wasn’t close to her best time this season. Her fastest 200m remains the 21.68 she ran to win gold at the 2026 NCAA Championships in June. Even so, this Commonwealth gold will likely stand alongside those marks given its significance.

“It means a lot to me coming from the British Virgin Islands,” Hodge said of the milestone (via Olympics.com).

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The celebration afterward told a more complicated story. Instead of the usual finish-line warmth between competitors, Hodge found herself standing largely alone, and one rival’s guarded response said more than a straight answer would have. What came out afterward traced directly back to the doping case that nearly kept Hodge out of Glasgow in the first place.

Adaejah Hodge opens up on her rivals snubbing her

Instead of the usual round of congratulations between finalists, Hodge found herself standing largely alone after the race, a moment that drew attention on social media. Torrie Lewis’s comments afterward made clear why.

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Asked about Hodge’s win, Lewis said she’d been instructed to hold back.

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“I’ve been told not to say anything about that,” she said. “I would love to say some words but I’m not allowed to.”

Pressed on who had told her not to speak, Lewis wouldn’t say directly.

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“I think everyone knows what I would like to say,” she added, “But, yeah, just fill in the blank yourself.”

The tension traces back to Hodge’s doping case. She tested positive for the banned substance GW501516 at the 2024 World U20 Championships in Lima, where she’d won 200m gold and 100m silver, both results later stripped. She was originally given a two-year ban, but the AIU and all parties involved agreed her ingestion of the substance was “unknowing” and “unintentional,” cutting seven months off the suspension and leaving her serving 17 months, from August 2024 through January 2026. Her stripped 2024 U20 200m gold went to Lewis as a result.

Since returning, Hodge has thrived, winning NCAA 100m silver and 200m gold this past season. The frostiness from her competitors doesn’t appear to be weighing on her.

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“It’s competition. Everybody’s goal out here is to win. I don’t really know what to say about that,” Hodge said, via ABC.net.au. “It’s about competing, and if you want to shake my hand, you want to shake my hand. If you don’t, you don’t. I’m going to be a good sport, I’m going to tell everybody ‘good job’ because we all put in the hard work to be out here and compete at the highest level.”

That mindset is also what pushed her to attack both the semifinal and final the way she did.

“I’ve put all that behind me. I just wanted to move forward and work extra hard to show I didn’t need it. I never will need it,” she said. “I just knew I had to put in extra work to prove to the people, the haters, that I’m Adaejah Hodge.”

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History was always going to define Hodge’s week in Glasgow, just not entirely for the reasons people expected walking in. She’s added the British Virgin Islands’ first Commonwealth 200m gold to a résumé that already includes an NCAA title and an Olympic appearance, and how the rest of the sport responds to her comeback is still playing out in real time.