NCAA’s Finest Leave Noah Lyles Behind Ahead of Bad Conditions at USATF Championships

It’s deep into the USATF Championships, and the conditions are already playing their part. Noah Lyles already used it to his advantage, clocking an all-conditions career best 9.76 (+2.1) in the 100m. Then he matched his personal best (9.79) to win the national title. Day 3, though, brought different challenges as the weather proved fickle and suddenly, Lyles was left in the dust by NCAA’s finest, Garrett Kaalund.

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While Lyles won Heat 2 by 0.20 seconds with 20.51, 20-year-old Kaalund won Heat 1 by 0.24 seconds with 20.46. He did it in a headwind of -1.7m/s while the Olympic champion battled a headwind of -1.9m/s. For the unversed, that takes off close to 0.12 seconds off his time as per rough estimations.

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Then Brandon Hicklin stepped up, and he ended the prelims of the men’s 200m well ahead of everyone with 20.43. The fastest time of the night, and that was even with a headwind of -2.8m/s, so his actual time was closer to 20.2 if not faster. An excellent start to the prelims of the 200m at the USATF Championships, and all three men qualified as the top three.

They were joined by Trelee Banks, Javonte’ Hardin, Maximilian Thomas, Kyree King, Jordan Urrutia and Paul Mosley. However, all eyes will naturally be on Lyles and the young Kaalund. The 20-year-old USC Star has been historic this year, breaking a 30-year-old record during the 2026 indoor NCAA season in the 200m no less.

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He became the first man since Frank Fredericks (19.92 in 1996) to record a sub-20 in the indoor 200m, clocking 19.95. It made him the first American to ever break sub-20 in the indoor 200m, setting an NCAA record and a USC record as well.

Not just that, Kaalund also owns some of the fastest indoor 200m times ever recorded. However, the USC star hasn’t raced since two DNFs in May, and questions were asked going into the USATF Championships.

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They have now been answered with aplomb. Now Day 4 will see a battle between three of the fastest Americans across 200m in 2026. However, the 200m is where Noah Lyles thrives. The 28-year-old won an Olympic medal while battling COVID-19. Even then, his time at the prelims marks his slowest in two years and the first time he hasn’t clocked a sub-20 since 2024.

That was when he was suffering from COVID-19 and needed medical attention after the 200m heat. He got back up, won the Olympic bronze before being wheeled away after the final. Since then, Lyles has consistently registered 19.90s and below, with him arguably the best in the distance. In fact, under similar conditions at the USATF Grand Prix in 2024, he clocked 19.77.

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He hasn’t faced a headwind quite this bad since then. Fans will have to wait and see how he responds. After all, Noah Lyles is chasing after only his second 100m and 200m double national title, a rare feat. That challenge comes less than 24 hours after he delivered in the 100m, where he handled the conditions better than anyone else.

Noah Lyles reflects on his 100m national title-winning race

While he is arguably the best 200m sprinter in the world, Noah Lyles has spent most of his 2026 season so far focused on the 100m. The 29-year-old started his season a little later than usual and since April has raced just one 200m race. In comparison, Lyles has ran seven 100ms and even a 150m, winning all but one of those so far.

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That happened to be a photo finish during the Paris Diamond League where Trayvon Bromell beat him by 0.01 seconds. It’s what made the 100m at the USATF Championships almost inevitable from the time Lyles stepped onto the track. And he showed why, clocking an all-conditions personal best and then matching his Olympic gold-winning time to win his eighth national title.

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“I think that was technically the best race I’ve had so far,” Lyles said, according to World Athletics. “In training last week I ran a hand-timed 9.6, so I knew a 9.7 was coming soon. Seeing it once is nice to see; seeing it twice is a confidence booster. Seeing it three weeks in a row is no inconsistency.”

However, it was far from a simple race for the 29-year-old. He had a surprisingly shaky start and had to make up speed, but that happens to be where Noah Lyles thrives. The American steadied himself and found his gear, driving beyond Kenneth Bednarek and Ronnie Baker just before the line. In the end, it marked a statement victory.

“In my head, the distance was already made up,” he told NBC immediately after his victory (via Olympics.com). “Coach [Lance Bauman] said put my hand in their pocket, don’t let them get away.

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“I saw where Christian [Coleman] was, and I said ‘My hand is all the way in there,’ and I just pulled him back. And I just do what I do.”

For one evening, Noah Lyles had to settle for third as the NCAA star finished ahead of the biggest name on the field. It simply reminded everyone how quickly the balance can shift in championship racing. Whether they can do it again when the medals are on the line is the question Day 4 will answer.