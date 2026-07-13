“Never Gets Easier”: Gabby Thomas Gives Sneak Peek Into Doping Tests Before Race

Elite sprinters don’t just train, race, and recover. They also answer the door at any hour, stop mid-coffee, and are forced to roll up their sleeves on command. Doping tests come without warning, follow athletes across state lines, and even show up at bowling alleys during a day off. Gabby Thomas knows all of this better than most, and ahead of her next race, she gave the world a rare look into that part of her life.

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The 29-year-old posted a photo of her with a needle in her arm for what looked like a blood draw. That was something that she confirmed with the caption.

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“This part never gets easier, but I always appreciate it when the DCO (Doping Control Officer) is very good with the needle,” Thomas wrote on her Instagram story.

This is, however, a regular part of Thomas’s life and that of any athlete in this day and age. In fact, the American even revealed earlier this year that the rules require athletes to enter their overnight locations, training times, and any plans they might have into an app. Called ADAMS (Anti-Doping Management System), every athlete needs to do that so that DCOs can find them anywhere or at any time for random World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) approved drug tests.

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Even then, some athletes miss tests, much like Gabby Thomas did when she was still in college. The then-NCAA star was provisionally suspended after three whereabouts failures. In fact, in a TikTok posted in 2025, Thomas even revealed that she thought the emails requesting her whereabouts for the tests were spam.

“I had no idea what that email was,” Thomas said on TikTok. “I didn’t have an agent. I asked my coach and my teammates, but they did not know what it was because we’re not involved in professional track and field. So I thought it was scam.”

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That led to three missed tests inside a 12-month period, which is subject to a provisional suspension and an average ban of two years. That’s exactly what happened to Thomas. However, she contested the ruling, hiring a lawyer to challenge the first of her three missed tests. The World Athletics and AIU agreed that the DCO was at fault for that test and lifted her suspension.

“Do I have critiques of the whereabouts system?” Thomas added. “Absolutely. But I understand its purpose in protecting clean sport, and it’s meant to protect athletes.”

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Now, Gabby Thomas has long accepted that constant testing is simply part of life at the top of the sport. With another big track meet around the corner, her attention now turns from doping control to the track.

Gabby Thomas back in Budapest for Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix

After a tough loss in Monaco, Gabby Thomas’ attention will now turn to Budapest and the Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix. Much like in France, Julien Alfred will also be participating, albeit in the 100m, giving Thomas some respite. The 29-year-old was up against Alfred in Monaco but had to watch as the St Lucian clocked 21.51 for third on the world 200m all-time list.

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Meanwhile, Thomas was a distant third with 21.84 while Adaejah Hodge, in her second professional race, finished second with 21.76. That was even though the 21.84 was the American’s second-fastest time of the season, after she registered 21.70 at the USATF Lone Star Grand Prix in early June. That was the best time in the world before Hodge (21.68), and then Alfred (21.51) took over.

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However, in Budapest, Gabby Thomas will head the 200m and will be joined by Anavia Battle and Kayla White. She’ll be hoping to overcome her poor Monaco result and potentially come closer to Alfred’s time with a personal-best performance. Meanwhile, Alfred will be contesting the 100m alongside Olympic icon Elaine Thompson-Herah and Tina Clayton.

They won’t be the only stars on the field, as Masai Russell will compete in the 100m hurdles again, and Ja’Kobe Tharp will compete in the 110m hurdles. Mondo Duplantis is also back in action, as will be Nina Kennedy, Olympic champion Ethan Katzberg, and Akani Simbine, amongst others.

The needles and paperwork are behind her for now, leaving Thomas free to focus on racing again. In Budapest, she’ll hope the headlines are about her speed rather than another doping-control stop.