New Balance’s Quincy Wilson Breaks Another Record to Make Up for Rough Year

Ever since winning gold at the Paris Olympics, Quincy Wilson has been making headlines. But fame brings expectations, and many thought his 2026 season’s major race would start perfectly. It didn’t. On January 24, at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Wilson finished second, leaving fans disappointed. Yet he didn’t take long to show everyone he’s still dominating.

On March 14, at the New Balance Nationals Indoor, Wilson put on a show for the ages. In the boys’ 400 m final, he faced off against Jayden Deleon of Montgomery Blair High School, MD. Both had been the fastest qualifiers earlier, with Wilson clocking 46.51 and Deleon 46.96. But in finals, it came down to a close contest between the two.

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Soon after the race started, Quincy Wilson exploded out of the blocks, taking the lead before the 200 m mark. At halfway, Wilson split 21.31 seconds, with Deleon close behind at 21.45. But the last 50 meters were a heart-stopping duel.

Deleon closed fast, threatening to overtake Wilson, and the finish came down to a razor-thin photo finish. In the end, Wilson leaned just enough to cross first in 45.37 seconds, with Deleon finishing 45.38 (margin of only 0.009 seconds).

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After the race, Wilson shared his excitement at achieving something so historic at just 18: “No one’s ever done it before. I’m happy to be here… All the haters, all the people that support me I did this for y’all. I’m thankful. Look at the crowd. It’s amazing. I’m just so happy, and I’m just super happy.”

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With this win, Quincy Wilson set a new U.S. high school indoor record but also marked his fourth consecutive 400 m title at the New Balance Nationals Indoor, a feat no other athlete has achieved. Interestingly, Wilson had previously set the record at 45.66 last year, so that means this time, he shaved nearly three-tenths of a second off his own mark.

This comes after Quincy Wilson’s 2025 tested this sprint phenom with brutal health hurdles and echoes of a Paris Olympics mishap. Severe asthma floored him post-USA Indoor Championships, chaining him to bed and an inhaler while training stalled for weeks.

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He confessed he felt “real sick,” turning his gritty 45.71 meet-record at New Balance Nationals Indoor in Boston into a raw fightback, not pure dominance.

A hamstring flop from Paris 2024 warm-ups, where his leg “just collapsed,” fueled a shaky relay split critics misread as greenhorn nerves. Stinging losses hit next: Andrew Salvodon’s record-shattering 500m at Virginia Showcase, then sixth in 46.13 at US Indoor Championships versus pro vets, spotlighting pressure on the high-school gold medalist.

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Health stayed his mantra, fueling a 44.10 U18 world best at Ed Murphey Classic to prime his 2026 record smash. But what would his next challenges look like after such a historic achievement?

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After Olympic glory, Quincy Wilson faces new challenges in his 2026 season

Quincy Wilson, a senior at Bullis and a recent signee for the University of Maryland, has already achieved what most athletes can only dream of. He was the youngest male track and field Olympian in the history of the United States, winning a gold medal. However, now that he is starting his last semester of high school, Wilson is juggling between the need to achieve even greater heights on the track, after all, he has been a New Balance athlete since 2023.

However, the limelight also comes with scrutiny, and his opening 2026 season in a major race did not start in the manner the fans expected it to. Sure, Quincy started the year in the VA Showcase in Virginia Beach, where he was racing the 500m with an aim of recording a record time. He also ran a dazzling 1:00.56, which is the second-fastest high school time in the event and is very close to the national record.

Quincy Wilson also teamed up with his Bullis School classmates in the Mixed 4×400 m relay, where the team shattered their own national record with a time of 3:20.95. Wilson contributed a 45.79 split.

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Soon after, Wilson competed in his first major indoor meet of the season at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston, part of the World Athletics Indoor Tour. Racing against professional senior athletes in the men’s 400 m, he finished second behind Khaleb McRae, 45.38, and Quincy Wilson came second with 45.96

While some fans were surprised by the result, it’s important to note that Quincy Wilson was not at full health at the time. After the race, he said, “I mean, it was great, I enjoyed it. I got a little sick, but it’s all good. Last week was rough, but that doesn’t stop me from what I’m trying to do.”

Looking ahead, Wilson is focusing on key outdoor high school meets, including state championships and major invitationals. These events will give him the chance to finish his high school career on a high note while preparing for the next chapter: competing for the University of Maryland’s track and field program starting in 2027.

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With the experience Quincy Wilson gained, 2026 promises to be a defining year as he works to maintain his dominance on the track.