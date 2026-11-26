Since joining coach Dennis Mitchell’s training group at Star Athletics in 2019, Sha’Carri Richardson has worked hard to achieve some of her biggest dreams. She became the 2023 world 100m champion and later won silver in the 100m and gold in the 4x100m relay at the Paris 2024 Olympics. But this year, more than her achievements, Richardson has been in the news over reported tension with fellow training partner Melissa Jefferson-Wooden. Rumors have even circulated that the two were involved in a physical fight, although neither has publicly confirmed the claims. And as if that was not enough, Richardson is now rumored to have left Star Athletics, with talk of a possible new Nike training camp in Dallas ahead of the LA28 Olympics.

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On November 26, a new rumor began circulating after X user Jake shared a post claiming that a new Nike training camp would be based in Dallas, led by Boogie Johnson, with John Smith also expected to have some involvement. The post did not provide further details or name the athletes who might join the group. However, it quickly raised questions about whether Richardson, who has been a Nike-sponsored athlete since turning professional in 2019, could be among them, especially as rumors about her future at Star Athletics have been growing for months.

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The user also claimed that Richardson and Christian Coleman have both left Star Athletics to train in Dallas. However, there has been no official confirmation from either athlete, Nike, or the coaches. For now, the Dallas camp and any possible move by Richardson remain speculation.

Interestingly, the rumors about Richardson leaving Star Athletics have actually been around for some time. Speculation picked up in September after World Athletics released “Iron Sharpens Iron: Ep. 2,” a highlight from its documentary series focusing on the Florida-based training group. The video gave viewers a look inside the training environment shared by some of the sport’s biggest names, including Richardson, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Christian Coleman and Kenny Bednarek.

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Shortly after the video was shared, Richardson posted a message on social media that caught fans’ attention. “TO THE PEOPLE THAT LOVE AND SUPPORT ME, PLEASE DON’T BE FOOLED BY THIS. I’LL GO LIVE LATER & GIVE YALL THE TRUTH,” she wrote. Richardson did not explain what she believed fans were being misled about, nor did she say that she was planning to leave Star Athletics. Still, the message led to questions about what might have happened behind the scenes.

The speculation grew again after fans noticed changes to Richardson’s Instagram following. She was reportedly no longer following the official Star Athletics account or several of her training partners, including former close friend TeeTee Terry. However, she appeared to continue following Coleman and coach Dennis Mitchell.

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Much of the discussion about Richardson’s future has also been linked to the reported tension between her and Jefferson-Wooden. The two trained under Mitchell, but their comments following the 2026 Prefontaine Classic added to questions about their relationship. Jefferson-Wooden won the 100m in 10.78 seconds, finishing just ahead of Richardson, who clocked 10.79.

After the race, Jefferson-Wooden spoke about feeling that people continued to doubt her achievements. “I’m always doubted,” she said, adding that people did not simply recognize how hard she had worked to earn her success. She also referred to an “asterisk” next to her name, suggesting that some people questioned her accomplishments rather than giving her credit for them.

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She made another comment in an interview with Diamond League that attracted attention. “Y’all don’t understand the type of mental warfare I be going through on a regular day basis, and I’ma leave that at that,” Jefferson-Wooden said. She did not explain who or what she was referring to, and she never mentioned Richardson by name.

Richardson also made a comment that fans began connecting to the situation. Speaking to NBC after the race, she said she was pleased with her performance despite “the environment I’m in every day.”

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The speculation took another turn on July 9, 2026, when four-time Olympic medallist Ato Boldon discussed an alleged physical altercation during a YouTube podcast with Jamaican track and field journalist Leighton Levy. Boldon said he had heard about an incident involving people from two different training camps. “Well, I heard there was an incident involving people in their camps. So I heard that there was one person from one camp who got into a physical altercation with somebody from another camp. And I got that from a very reliable source,” Boldon said.

Although Boldon did not identify anyone involved or directly connect the incident to Richardson and Jefferson-Wooden, his comments added fuel to the rumors about trouble within Star Athletics. Now, with fresh rumors suggesting that Richardson may have left Star Athletics and could be heading to Dallas, questions about her future with the training group have started coming up again. The timing has also caught attention, especially with the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics getting closer and Richardson already looking ahead to the Games.

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Richardson’s LA28 dreams raise questions about a possible coaching change

Sha’Carri Richardson made it clear that the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics are one of her biggest goals. In June 2026, after winning the 100m at the Los Angeles Grand Prix, Richardson spoke about how every race and training session was part of her preparation for LA28. “Even though it’s a way away, it’s still right around the corner,” she said. She also added, “Every single time I get on the track, I’m thinking about LA.”

Richardson made it clear that LA28 is one of her biggest goals. In June 2026, after winning the 100m at the Los Angeles Grand Prix in 10.99 seconds, she spoke about how the next Olympics were on her mind. “Even though it’s a way away, it’s still right around the corner,” she said. She also made her ambitions clear, adding, “Every single time I get on the track, I’m thinking about LA.”

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She has also spoken about how much it would mean to compete at the Olympics in her home country. In an interview, Richardson shared her excitement about representing the United States in front of a home crowd and described LA28 as a “one-of-one experience.” She said, “I am excited to be able to actually run in the United States, represent the United States, and also compete and do what it is that I love to do in front of the world.” She added that she believed the Games would be a “sensational” and “historical” moment. Clearly, she has big plans for Los Angeles, but any sudden change in her training environment could bring its own challenges.

Richardson has spent years working with coach Dennis Mitchell at Star Athletics, and the relationship they have built has been an important part of her career. She has previously spoken about how much she appreciates his coaching style, particularly his direct approach. In an interview with Essence, she explained that she does not want her coach to soften his criticism when she needs to improve. “Me and my coach have a very close relationship, but even if we didn’t, I like it rough. Give it to me exactly how you need to,” she said. She also made her preference clear with another remark: “I do not need no baby talk. Let me know what I need to work on.”

Richardson joined Mitchell’s training group in the fall of 2019, shortly after turning professional following her standout freshman season at LSU. Since then, the partnership has been part of some of the biggest moments of her career. After a difficult period in 2021, she returned to the top of the sport in 2023, winning the 100m at the US Championships before becoming world champion in Budapest with a personal-best time of 10.65 seconds. She also won gold in the 4x100m relay and bronze in the 200m at those World Championships. A year later, she made her Olympic debut at Paris 2024, winning silver in the 100m and gold in the 4x100m relay.

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That is why a possible change in coaches and training groups could be a major adjustment, particularly with LA28 approaching. Moving to a new camp could mean adapting to a different coach, training schedule, methods and group of athletes. While a fresh environment might offer new opportunities, Richardson would also be leaving behind a system she has known for years and a coach who has been part of her journey since 2019. Building the same level of trust and understanding with a new coach could take time, and she would need to make sure the change fits her preparations for the Olympics.