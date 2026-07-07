Nigerian Athlete Credits NCAA on Beating World Champion Before Sending Warning Shots

Kayinsola Ajayi has heard the doubts, but the Nigerian star is using every word of criticism as fuel! Earlier this year, Ajayi ran 9.84 seconds, which is one of the fastest times in NCAA history. But like many young sprinters, there were questions about whether his college success could translate against the world’s best. He answered those doubts by winning his Diamond League debut at the Prefontaine Classic. Soon after, Ajayi sent a warning to everyone watching.

On July 6, the Nigerian sprinter shared a few pictures from the memorable race day on X, looking back at the moment that announced him on the global stage. He captioned it as, “Hey doubters.. the more you talk, the more I shine.. you don’t know how deep this goes…. All of this was just a matter of time.. we not done. Talk soon⏳.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The confidence came after one of the biggest victories of his young career. At the 2026 Prefontaine Classic Diamond League, Kayinsola Ajayi clocked 9.84 seconds to equal the Nigerian 100m record and defeat some of the biggest names in sprinting. Reigning World champion Oblique Seville finished second in 9.89 seconds, while former world champion Christian Coleman crossed the line third in 9.95 seconds. Olympic Medalist Kenny Bednarek placed fourth with 9.96 seconds.

The race was a true test of Kayinsola Ajayi’s ability against established stars. Seville made the stronger start, but Ajayi remained composed and produced a powerful surge from around the 30-metre mark. His drive phase allowed him to overtake the world champion before holding his advantage through the finish line. For Ajayi, the victory was not a surprise.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Auburn University standout believes his NCAA journey prepared him for moments like this. “The NCAA prepared me for moments like this. Racing against top athletes every week gave me the confidence to compete on the professional stage,” Ajayi said after the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even earlier this year, Kayinsola Ajayi ran a wind-assisted 9.72 seconds to win the NCAA 100m final — a performance that placed him joint sixth on the all-conditions list of the fastest men in history alongside Jamaican sprint great Asafa Powell.

With the 2026 Commonwealth Games and the 2027 World Athletics Championships approaching, Ajayi now has his eyes on bigger challenges. But before he became one of Nigeria’s brightest sprint stars, he did not even see athletics as his future.

ADVERTISEMENT

The untold start of Kayinsola Ajayi’s sprint journey

Growing up in Ikorodu, Lagos, Nigeria, Ajayi’s first love was football. He was a winger, best known for his speed. His colleagues soon realized that he was one of the fastest players on the field, but Ajayi had never thought that the same speed would help him become a world-class sprinter.

ADVERTISEMENT

That natural ability eventually opened the door to athletics. While attending Oreyo Senior Grammar School in Ikorodu, Ajayi took part in inter-house competitions before entering the Maltina School Games. At first, he saw a chance to have fun, meet new people, and even escape some schoolwork. But his first major race changed everything.

In 2020, at the Maltina School Games in Lagos, Ajayi set a new record in the 100m boys track event with a time of 11.30 seconds. Then his performance attracted the attention of coach Ipaye, who spotted his raw talent and urged him to train well. It began as an unassuming stint in athletics for Ajayi, but as his times got faster and confidence surged, he realised that he could do more in the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

By 2021, his mindset had changed completely. After experiencing his first taste of competition, Ajayi started training more and more. He made too much progress the next year to be ignored. In 2022, Ajayi picked up some personal bests in Nigeria at the AFN All-Comers meet with a time of 10.26 seconds in the 100m, and secured international experience at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia.

A year later, Ajayi announced himself as one of Africa’s top young talents. He won the 100m title at the African U20 Championships in Ndola, Zambia. Now, after breaking records, winning NCAA titles, and defeating some of the biggest names, Kayinsola Ajayi has become one of the most talked-about names in global track and field.