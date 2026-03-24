Nike and Adidas Left Behind as PUMA Secures Serious Track and Field Win

After three jam-packed days of competition, the 2026 World Indoors Championship ended with Team USA topping the medals table for the third time in a row. That was despite a late surge from Team Great Britain, which won three gold medals in 30 minutes to mark the country’s most successful World Indoors ever. However, by the end of the official medal tally, Puma had secured a sensational victory, leaving both Nike and Adidas behind.

The German athletic brand ended at the top of the medals table, as their representatives thrived across the board. That includes Team USA’s Chase Jackson, who won the gold in women’s shot put, her first world indoor title. Zaynab Dosso (gold 60m), Julien Alfred (bronze, 60m), Simon Ehammer (gold, heptathlon), Jakub Szymański (gold, 60m), and several others joined her.

By the end of the event, Puma-branded athletes had won a total of 21 medals, with nine gold, six silver, and six bronze, along with several records. Ehammer was amongst those as he set a new world record in points for the men’s heptathlon. Not only that, but they also won two full podiums in the men’s pole vault (Mondo Duplantis, Emmanouil Karalis, and Kurtis Marschall) and the women’s high jump (Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Nicola Olyslagers, and Angelina Topic).

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In comparison, second-place Adidas won six gold, eight silver, and nine bronze medals for a total of 23 across various disciplines, with Josh Kerr (gold, 3000m) leading the way. Meanwhile, Nike finished third (5 gold, 9 silver, and 4 bronze), thanks to the performances of Cooper Lutkenhaus and Keely Hodgkinson. The three shoe giants dominated the competition, leaving their competitors well behind and struggling to catch up.

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New Balance (2 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze) and ASICS (1 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze) finished well behind, in fourth and fifth. Brooks (1 gold), Diadora (1 silver and 1 bronze), and ON (1 bronze) finished out the brands at the World Indoor Championship. It marked an impressive display from the three brands, but that was on point, given how the world indoors ended up playing out.

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2026 World Indoors Championships sees two world records broken

It was arguably one of the best World Indoors Championships in modern history, especially when you take into consideration how many records athletes broke. That tally includes one world record, with Ehammer leading the charge to win the men’s heptathlon with a world record number of points. He also set a 7.52-second heptathlon best in the 60m hurdle during his run.

The other world record broken, or rather equaled, was when Devynne Charlton registered 7.65 seconds in the women’s 60m hurdles. That equaled her own championship and world record best to win the gold in the discipline. Outside that, Keely Hodgkinson, two-time Olympic gold medalist Mondo Duplantis, Christopher Morales Williams, and Team USA’s men’s 4x400m all set championship records.

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It stunned World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, who praised the athletes for raising the level of competition, one that he hopes they can maintain in future editions.

“The World Indoor Championships in Kujawy Pomorze was a veritable feast of athletics,” Coe said as per World Athletics. “Records have been broken on and off the field of play, and our athletes were awe-inspiring. Poland has been a fantastic host, with enthusiastic and knowledgeable crowds in one of the heartlands of global athletics.

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“The World Indoor Championships continues to go from strength to strength. While we reflect on a remarkable edition of our indoor showpiece, we can also look forward to the next two editions, heading to India in 2028 and Kazakhstan in 2030, as well as a host of global events still to come this year, including the inaugural Ultimate Championship.”

However, in the end, the 2026 World Indoor Championships were only the second of six World Athletics events this year, leaving plenty of competition for athletes to break more records. That includes the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship in September. But before that, the focus will turn to the World Athletics U20 Championships, which will be held in August.