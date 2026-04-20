Nike’s Latest Decision Over Controversial Boston Marathon Sign Raises Debate Over The Brand

Nike and iconic advertising go hand in hand. In fact, few shoe and apparel companies have utilized marketing and the advertising space the way Nike has. From their “Bo Knows”, “Dream Crazy”, “Find Your Greatness”, and countless other examples, they’ve hit the right tone more often. Or rather, ‘had’ done it well after their latest attempt, which was meant to motivate runners during the 2026 Boston Marathon, divided opinions on the matter.

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Ahead of the Boston marathon’s kickoff on April 20, Nike put up multiple posters to motivate runners. One of them was reportedly right outside Nike’s Newbury Street store, which sparked a wave of online criticism. Things got so bad that Nike took down the ad, which did not go over well with Whoop CEO Will Ahmed.

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“If I were at Nike I wouldn’t have taken it down,” Ahmed wrote on X. “Nike’s DNA is winning and competition. It’s an ad for the Boston Marathon which is a RACE that is very hard to qualify for in a city that has a winning sports culture. Those details matter.

“The line was good in that it ‘cut through’ and got people talking about Nike. That’s the point of marketing.”

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For context, the poster that Nike initially put read “Runners Welcome. Walkers Tolerated.” The store is less than a few hundred feet from the finish line of the Boston Marathon, which is a notoriously competitive race. It requires a time qualification from its participants, thereby allowing only the best of the best to compete.

For many, the poster felt like a targeted swipe at them from a brand that they loved and trusted. To this, Nike responded by taking down the poster and replacing it immediately, while also releasing a statement about the original poster.

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“We want more people to feel welcome in running—no matter their pace, experience, or the distance,” reads Nike’s statement as per Runner’s World. “During race week in Boston, we put up a series of signs to encourage runners. One of them missed the

The replacement poster read, “Boston will always remind you, movement is what matters.”

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A safer choice, though their initial controversial ad prompted more than a few brands to respond with their own versions. ASICS, for example, responded with a billboard a mile from the finish line that read: “Runners. Walkers. All Welcome. Move your body, move your mind.”

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They weren’t the only ones, as Altra Running also put out their own poster that read, “Run. Walk. Crawl. No Matter How You Do It, Just Stay out there.” That would have likely affected the American giant’s standing in the market, which has already taken a serious hit. And Ahmed believes this would only have added to it.

“I can guarantee you there’s a whole group of people in Boston who are runners and walkers alike that read it and loved it,” Ahmed added. “But you hear from the haters first and Nike folded. The brand needs to find their “Just do it” identity again. Unapologetic and aspirational.”

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Unfortunately for Nike, Ahmed wasn’t the only one who didn’t like that they folded and replaced their marathon poster.

Fans debate over Nike’s decision to remove their Boston Marathon poster

“Well said. Was discussing the same with my friends today. They missed a great opportunity to be that brand again,” revealed one user on X.

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After all, the American sportswear giant has struggled immensely since the COVID-19 pandemic. Their share prices have dropped like a rock, down 70% since November 2021. Not only that, but they’ve also lost market shares to New Balance, ACIS, On, Hoka as well as rival Adidas. That has only hurt Nike, and their struggles to maintain their brand identity haven’t gone down well with fans either.

As one user wrote, “Once there was a time where they wouldn’t have folded, but today’s Nike is worried about things far outside of the original scope and mission of the brand.”

This is, after all, a brand that was once well known for being a marketing specialist. Because few companies utilized the advertising space as well as Nike in the past, creating multiple now iconic advertisements and posters. That hasn’t been the case for a long time, though.

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If anything, that market has now been captured by other entities, with Nike trailing well behind their competitors. It’s likely why they re-hired Elliott Hill in 2024, bringing him out of retirement to help move the company back in the right direction. That hasn’t quite worked yet, although given Boston’s reputation, their latest poster could have worked in their favour.

Because, as one user commented, “100% I hate running and enjoy going for walks and think this ad is delightful.” And a majority of the commenters echoed Will Ahmed’s thoughts, with some even believing the poster motivated them.

“Greatness is hard. You have to “tolerate” pain, hate, self doubt. You have to “welcome” early mornings, lonely nights, boring repetitions. Nike did no wrong, just spells the hard truth. It’s motivating us through pushing the envelop and not pampering to our feelings. Just do it,” admitted one user on X.

Now, in trying to play it safe, Nike may have raised bigger questions about its identity in 2026. The sign is gone, but the debate remains, fueling doubts about whether they have their edge.