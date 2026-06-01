19-Year-Old Track and Field Athlete Caught in Disastrous Car Crash

Eva Jae Moran’s promising collegiate career was cut short by a three-vehicle crash in Marion County. The 19-year-old University of Toledo pole vaulter had recently climbed to sixth in program history during her freshman season. However, just weeks after her record-breaking vault, she suffered fatal injuries in the accident.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The news was confirmed via an official press release from the University of Toledo.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The University of Toledo community is heartbroken by the loss of Eva Moran,” Toledo Vice President and Athletic Director Tom Moreland said in the statement. “Eva was an outstanding student-athlete whose determination, character, and positive spirit made an impact on everyone who had the opportunity to know her.”

“We ask that everyone keep Eva’s family and those closest to her in their thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The crash occurred a little over two weeks after the MAC meet and occurred on State Route 309 in Claridon Township. Moran, in her Hyundai Elantra, was traveling eastbound when she collided with a stationary GMC Acadia.

That caused her car to travel off-center when it was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The pole vaulter was then ejected from her vehicle and treated on the scene by paramedics. They then transported her to Marion General Hospital for further treatment, but she lost her life to her injuries. The drivers of both the GMC and Jeep were treated for minor injuries on the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

It marks the end of a talented career, one that had already shown immense promise. The 19-year-old was among the rising stars at the school, having thrived at recent meets. That includes the recently concluded Mid-American Conference Outdoor Championships in Muncie. Despite placing 10th overall in the event, Moran recorded a personal best mark of 3.57m.

It moved her into sixth in the program’s history, less than a month after she broke into the top ten. That happened when Moran registered 3.27m before breaking her own record at the MAC Outdoor Championships. Her results aren’t all that surprising given that Moran was a star athlete at the high-school level as well for River Valley High School before enrolling at Toledo in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those achievements only tell part of the story. For the people who coached, competed alongside, and watched Moran grow, the 19-year-old’s impact stretched far beyond. One of those people is Toledo’s director of cross country and track and field, Andrea Grove-McDonough.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrea Grove-McDonough reflects on the loss of Eva Moran

The 19-year-old was a three-sport athlete, competing in basketball, cross-country and track and field. In 2024, she set the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference record: 12 feet 1.5 inches. It’s a record that still stands and a trend that she continued into her time with the University of Toledo.

ADVERTISEMENT

That was something Andrea Grove-McDonough admitted. She also pointed to the 19-year-old’s incredible energy and eagerness as a competitor that helped improve the program.

“There are no words to adequately express the sadness our team feels over the loss of Eva,” Grove-McDonough said in a statement. “She was a remarkable young woman whose energy, determination, and kindness made an immediate impact on our program.

“Eva approached every practice, every competition and every challenge with a positive attitude and a genuine love for her teammates. She was eager to learn, eager to improve, and proud to represent the University of Toledo.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The crash may have ended Eva Moran’s journey far sooner than anyone imagined. Yet, it hasn’t changed how those around Toledo remember her. For Grove-McDonough and a program still processing the loss, the records she set matter far less than the example she left behind.