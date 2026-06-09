“No Excuse”: 17-Year-Old Cooper Lutkenhaus Sends Direct Message Ahead of Second DL Race

It looks like 2026 belongs to the teenagers. Few have defined it like Cooper Lutkenhaus, although Gout Gout is a close second among others. This time though it was the American who stole the show in his Diamond League debut after a stunning victory, where he beat an Olympic medalist to seal the deal in Stockholm. As he prepares for his second DL race in Oslo, where he is once again set to face a stacked field, Lutkenhaus has sent the world a message.

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“The journey’s been great,” Lutkenhaus said during his pre-race interview. “I wouldn’t have turned professional if I didn’t think I could compete at the highest level. So, once I turned professional, I knew there was no excuse with my age or, you know, school going on at the same time.

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“So I come out here and try to compete. I always say you’re, you know, you’re only as good as your last race, so I live by that, and I can just try to be as competitive as I can.”

He finished his DL debut and first outdoor 800m race in 1:42.70, the fastest time run by a 17-year-old.

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There is no doubt that the win at his first DL was impressive and will be forever in his memory, but the track in Oslo is going to be even more challenging. Olympic gold medalist and world number 1 in the 800m, Emmanuel Wanyonyi, will be present, and so will Marco Arop, who will aim to improve his performance in Stockholm. While the challenge does look massive for any 17-year-old, the American has not done much wrong so far.

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His first DL race saw him start in lane 7. Although Emmanuel Wanyonyi was skipping the Stockholm DL, Marco Arop, an Olympic silver medalist, was still there.

Two-time Diamond League gold medalist Slimane Moula, British national champion Ben Pattison, and former European Champion Gabriel Tuah were some of the runners the young American was against. The stacked lineup did not bother the American, as he admittedly focused on himself, which is what eventually paid off.

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The teenager allowed the pack to move ahead of him. However, as the race progressed, he started catching up to Marco Arop and eventually secured a win.

He used a similar strategy against Elliot Crestan at the World Indoors earlier in March. Lutkenhaus bides his time before eventually making his move.

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After securing the historic win at Stockholm, the 17-year-old explained what he had planned for the debut race in Stockholm.

“It was my first 800m race of the season, so to come away with the victory with athletes like that in the race, I am really happy,” Lutkenhaus said after the race. “The race went exactly to plan. I put myself in a good position with 200m to go, having slowly moved up in the field. I focused on myself throughout the race and did not worry too much about anyone else. Time-wise, I am pleased, but mostly I just wanted the win today.”

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His plan clearly worked well in Stockholm, as it did at the World Indoors. However, he is aware of the test that awaits him in Oslo. Once again going up against a stacked field, it will be interesting to see if Lutkenhaus’ strategy will work, or if he is going to have a welcome to the track moment