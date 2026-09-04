Noah Lyles Confirms Season End Ahead of World Ultimate Championships Due to Injury Scare

Noah Lyles had big plans for the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship. The American sprinting star was scheduled to compete in the 100m and 200m in Budapest and also help with fan engagement, athlete introductions, and awards. But when Lyles was ready to make his big debut, but for an old injury.

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On September 4, Lyles took to Instagram to share the disappointing news with his fans. “Unfortunately, I come with some not great news,” he said. “Me and my coach have decided that we’re going to end my 2026 season due to injury.” The 29-year-old admitted that what initially appeared to be a minor problem had become more complicated during his recovery. It was an old injury that flared up, and forced him to withdraw from the championship and call time on his 2026 season.

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The setback dates back to the USATF Outdoor Championships on July 26. Lyles lined up for the 200m final just two days after winning the U.S. 100m title in 9.79 seconds. However, his 200m race ended early when he pulled up coming off the turn after feeling a grabbing sensation in his hamstring. At the time, Lyles described it as “somewhat of a cramp.” He indicated that he felt fine and expected to manage it with stretching and electrolytes. What followed, however, proved more complicated than he initially expected.

“Unfortunately, after running at USA’s, we found out that I had a small strain, not very serious, and the rehab that we were putting together was going extremely well,” Lyles explained. The recovery then took an unexpected turn. The strain caused other issues to flare up, making it difficult for Lyles to continue training and eventually forcing him and his coach to shut down his season.

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He said, “We decided that we’ll just end the season here, get ready for 2027-2028, which are going to be humongous years.” The decision means Lyles will miss the inaugural Ultimate Championships. Despite withdrawing from the competition, Lyles will still travel to the championship and remain involved behind the scenes.

“I am still going to be at Ultimate Championship,” he said. “I still do have a party to throw and things to do behind the scenes to help support the athletes. I still think that this is going to be an amazing competition and I’m excited to watch that,” he said.

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The early end to his season comes after Lyles had produced a strong performance in the 100m. His 9.79-second victory at the USATF Championships matched his personal best, which he had previously set at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The latest setback also comes after Lyles successfully battled back from an injury in 2025. Following an ankle injury earlier that year, he returned in time to win his fourth consecutive 200m world title at the World Championships in Tokyo, matching Usain Bolt’s record. Now, rather than pushing through another injury to compete in Budapest, Lyles has chosen to look further ahead.

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The American is already turning his attention to World Championships and the Los Angeles Olympics. “This is reassurance that we’re going to kick 2027 off with a bang and give it our all,” Lyles said. For Lyles, the Ultimate Championship will now be a different kind of experience.