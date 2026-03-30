Noah Lyles Confirms Track and Field Comeback After Disappointing Loss

After an unusually quiet indoor campaign, Noah Lyles is ready to remind the sprint world who he is. In January, just days after opening his season with promise, the reigning 200 m world champion was stunned by Trinidadian Jereem Richards in the 300 m at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. The defeat set off questions about his form ahead of a stacked Olympic year. Is Lyles ready to turn the page?

The excitement ramped up recently when Seiko Golden Grand Prix shared on their official X handle that Lyles will race in the men’s 100 m at the Tokyo meet on May 17, 2026, at National Stadium. Interestingly, this will be his first-ever appearance at this meet. But the path to victory won’t be easy.

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Other confirmed competitors include Kiryu Yoshihide (PB 9.98), Mori Yuhi (PB 10.00), Yanagita Hiroki (PB 10.00), and Shimizu Sorato (PB 10.00). On paper, Lyles is the favorite with a personal best of 9.79 seconds, faster than anyone in the field for now.

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If he’s at his best, he could even challenge the Seiko Golden Grand Prix 100 m record of 9.88 seconds, which is currently held by Fred Kerley from 2023. But timing is the tricky part in this race for Noah Lyles!

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When Noah Lyles skipped the indoor worlds at that time, he explained the decision was about balancing competition with personal life as the meet was too close to his wedding on April 4, 2026.

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“Unfortunately, I can’t because it’s too close to the wedding. I guess for this year, I wonder about balancing of quitting and other priorities off the track,” he said.

That means he’ll be racing in Tokyo just days after his wedding, which is no small challenge for a sprinter at the elite level. Still, even with the tight schedule, Lyles has already promised fans a good, memorable season.

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“I’ll be running. You’re going to get your heavy dose of Noah Lyles. I promise you that. And for anybody who wants to race, come get some,” he said.

The words are bold, but his early-season form hasn’t fully reflected that dominance yet.

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Noah Lyles’ season didn’t start as expected after early losses

Noah Lyles’ 2026 season so far hasn’t been bad, but it hasn’t looked like his usual dominant self either. There have been flashes of form, but also moments where he’s looked just a step behind.

He opened his season at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston on January 24. It was a tight race in the 300 m, where Jereem Richards edged him out with 32.14, while Lyles finished just behind in 32.15. A few weeks later, Lyles competed at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, where he ran the 200 m and won in 20.56.

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It was a solid performance. But at the same time, for someone of his level, that time didn’t feel sharp enough to signal peak form yet. Then came the biggest setback.

At the USATF Indoor Championships, things didn’t go his way at all. Noah Lyles finished third in the 60 m final, running 6.51 seconds, behind Jordan Anthony (6.45) and Trayvon Bromell (6.47). Still, Lyles didn’t seem too concerned. He made it clear that his focus isn’t on the indoor season.

“There might be, of course, after indoor, it’s going to be a lot slower. But once the Diamond League starts picking up, I’ll be there,” Noah Lyles said.

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And it shows in his plans. Lyles is already confirmed to race the 100 m at the Rome Golden Gala on June 4, one of the key meets of the outdoor season.

“One of my favourite races ever was in Rome against Michael Norman,” Lyles said. “I’m hoping this time brings another one like that.”

More than anything, though, 2026 seems to be about something bigger for Noah Lyles! With no Olympics or World Championships this year, he’s focused on creating moments for fans.

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“I’ve decided to take this year and say this is a fan’s year in our sport,” he declared.

So while his indoor season hasn’t been perfect, Noah Lyles is clearly building toward something! Only time will tell if he can turn pain into power.