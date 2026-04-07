Noah Lyles Left Teary-Eyed in Wedding Ceremony Photos

Seven years. That’s how long it took for Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield to go from a simple DM to standing together at the altar. What made their love story stand out was that it didn’t begin with romance, but with rejection. On their first date back in 2018, Junelle felt no spark and told him, “Let’s just be friends.” And that’s exactly what they were, until 2022. Now, after watching that same best friend walk toward him as his bride, Lyles was left deeply emotional.

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After exchanging vows on April 4, 2026, at The Conservatory at Blackberry Ridge, Noah and Junelle’s photographer, Standlo Photography, shared a series of moments from the ceremony on Instagram.

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One of the images was a close-up of Noah Lyles taken presumably during his vows. It perfectly captured an emotional Lyles as a faint tear rolled down his cheek. In fact, Lyles later spoke about it.

“I already knew I was gonna cry, I just didn’t know when. But when Junelle read the title of her vows, I was like, ‘Oh, yep, this is the part,’ Noah Lyles shared.

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“Her hands shook so much that she couldn’t hold the vow book, so I ended up holding it for her. But I was also crying, so I couldn’t wipe away my own tears. It was a super magical moment,” the Olympic Champion confessed.

Lyles has never shied away from his emotions. He broke down into tears on the medal stand at the World Champs 2023 ceremony, where he won the 100m gold. He also got emotional hearing the US National anthem on the 2025 World Champs podium. And now at his wedding, which by the way, was as “magical” as it could get.

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The images showed Lyles wearing a deep chocolate suit designed by his longtime collaborator Musika, while Bromfield chose a jeweled ball gown by Pantora Bridal featuring an asymmetrical shoulder strap. Bromfield was also photographed holding her bouquet, which included a picture of her mother, who passed away in 2021, a graceful tribute on such an emotional day.

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“The owner is Jamaican, and I wanted to support another Black woman from my community,” she shared, via Vogue.

Later in the evening, she changed things up with a lace mini dress and playful tulle train, perfect for dancing the night away. Pantora Bridal kept the wedding party glowing, too, creating bridesmaid dresses that sparkled in rich shades of brown. Noah Lyles stayed right on theme with a deep chocolate suit designed by his longtime collaborator Musika in New York City.

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“I just knew that I would be in good hands when they said that they would love to provide the suits for the groomsmen and me,” he said.

Each groomsman wore a unique shade of brown, a stylish nod to the theme’s gradient beauty. And since Noah’s an anime fanatic, Musika added one more personal touch: every jacket was lined with each groomsman’s favorite anime character, a cool secret detail only insiders would know.

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Interestingly, Junelle’s vows, titled ‘The Husband Sent by God,’ were filled with emotion. After finishing, she paused and asked him if he wanted a hug. He didn’t hesitate, and a simple gesture that spoke volumes about the bond they had built over the years.

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield’s love story wasn’t instant… but it stayed

The love story of Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield started in 2018 with an Instagram message. As Junelle reached out and asked, “Do you cook?” That one question turned into conversations and eventually a first date later that year. But the first meeting didn’t go the way people might expect. There was no spark, so Junelle chose friendship instead.

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And over the years, they stayed in touch. Looking back, Noah once described that phase as “Meeting, falling in love, being able to be with each other, not being able to be with each other…”

Then came 2022, the turning point. Noah Lyles decided to try again. He reached out, asked her out once more, and this time, something felt different. They became a couple and used to train together, supporting each other through the highs and lows.

For Noah, it was never casual. He spoke about their future with a quiet certainty that left little room for doubt.

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“We’re going to grow old together. It’s going to be forever,” he once said.

In October 2024, he took the next step and proposed. He shared the big moment in a video across his social media, turning his proposal into a scene straight out of a romance movie. A heart-shaped arrangement of pink flowers, scattered petals on the floor, and flickering candles set the stage as the 2024 Olympic 100m champion got down on one knee.

“To my future wife, I will love you forever 💍,” he wrote in the caption. In the video, Bromfield said “yes” right away, smiling as she showed off her new ring to the camera.

Just like that, a story that once paused at “let’s just be friends,” seven years later, found its way to the altar. Now, they begin their journey together.