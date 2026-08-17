Noah Lyles Provides Update on Injury That Led to Shocking Last Place Finish

For a moment, Noah Lyles’ hopes of competing at the inaugural Ultimate Championship looked uncertain! A sudden problem in the 200m final at the USATF Outdoor Championships forced the American sprint star to slow down, raising fresh concerns about his hamstring. Now, Lyles has offered fans a much more reassuring update.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On August 16, Lyles addressed the concern directly during an Instagram Q&A after a fan asked about his hamstring through the question sticker. The 29-year-old kept his response brief but reassuring:

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s good. Just needs rest, but I will definitely run at the Ultimate Championship.”

The update will come as a relief to Lyles’ fans, particularly after the uncertainty surrounding his condition following the USATF Championships. Lyles had entered the 200m final after producing an impressive performance in the 100m. He won the national title in 9.79 seconds, matching his personal best, before returning to the track for the 200m.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the 200m final did not go according to plan. Lyles appeared to experience discomfort in his left hamstring and slowed during the race. Rather than pushing through the problem, he finished in 50.88 seconds. He was last.

Garrett Kaalund won in 20.04. Afterward, Lyles played down fears of a serious injury, describing the problem as a cramp.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s just a cramp. Just got some electrolytes here, just gonna chug them down,” Lyles said.

The American sprinter also made it clear that he did not want to take unnecessary risks by pushing through the problem. With the Ultimate Championship approaching, Lyles’ next confirmed major race is set to come in Budapest, Hungary, where the Ultimate Championship will take place from September 11 to 13, 2026. He is listed to compete in both the men’s 100m and 200m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The men’s 100m semifinals and final are scheduled for September 12, while the 200m semifinals and final will take place on September 13. If Lyles remains on schedule, the 100m will mark his return to competition since the hamstring issue at the USATF Championships. But Lyles will have more than just a competitive role in Budapest.

World Athletics has also named him an “Ultimate Star,” with the American taking on the role of Ultimate MC and Creative Adviser.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this role, Lyles will be involved in helping shape the way the event is presented to fans. His responsibilities include contributing ideas around fan engagement, athlete introductions, awards presentations, and other elements of the championship’s in-stadium experience. That gives Lyles a unique role at the Ultimate Championship.