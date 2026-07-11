Noah Lyles’ Rival Who Made Unsportsmanlike Comment Reveals Their Current Standing

2025, Hayward Field. Noah Lyles arrived late to his season and needed a race; the 200m at USA Championships was his answer. The final kicks off, and 20 seconds and one unsportsmanlike move later, a fire had been lit. Noah Lyles was staring down the man walking away, saying, “I’ll expect my apology later”. Nearly a year on from the incident, Kenneth Bednarek has finally opened up on where things stand between them.

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The two-time Olympic silver medalist was the man walking away, with Lyles upset that Bednarek had shoved him after the race. The move took the spotlight off the race, and it saw the two stare each other down before walking away. However, their relationship hasn’t changed much, and Bednarek believes that “fireworks” are to be expected now.

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“I mean, it’s pretty much the same,” Bednarek told LetsRun.com. “Every time we step on track, we’re gonna expect fireworks. He’s been getting the better of me every now and then, and he knows every single time I step on the track that I’m gonna give him my A game.

“But we’re just both high-level athletes and high competitors. The energy’s always gonna be—you’re always gonna be expecting fireworks, and we’re gonna put on a show.”

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However, the 27-year-old admitted that the “hatchet’s been buried” regarding that incident. It was a big thing in track and field at the time especially considering their status going into that race. Lyles was the three-time consecutive world champion in the 200m, chasing after his fourth, while Kenneth Bednarek was the challenger.

He entered the 200m clash on the back of a 9.79 personal best in the 100m at the USA Championships. Not just that, Bednarek was unbeaten going into the race, having won every race he’d competed in since his season began in April.

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That included wins at the World Relays in May, six Grand Slam Track meet wins (3 apiece in 100m and 200m) and more. It marked a big moment, and the commentators even named him their favourite for the race.

And he responded in like, leading up to the 150m mark. That was when Lyles came in from behind to make it neck and neck going into the finish line before surging forward. What ticked Bednarek off was the fact that Lyles turned and stared him down as he crossed the line. So, he responded, shoved him after crossing the line, and it lit a fuse under the rivalry.

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Imago Track & Field: USATF Championships Aug 3, 2025 Eugene, OR, USA Noah Lyles right talks with Kenny Bednarek after winning the 200m, 19.63 to 19.67, during the USATF Championships at Hayward Field. Eugene Hayward Field Oregon United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250803_jhp_al2_0069

Noah Lyles had the last laugh, though. He would go on to win the 2025 worlds for his fourth consecutive outdoor 200m world title, beating Bednarek by 0.06 seconds. A closely fought contest again and one that the two will likely reignite at the USATF Outdoor Championships, albeit in the 100m.

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The 27-year-old has confirmed that he will race the 100m, although Lyles is still undeclared. Whether Lyles lines up or not, Bednarek’s focus isn’t solely on one rival anymore. With another season unfolding, the American has a much bigger picture in mind.

Kenneth Bednarek opens up on his goals for 2026

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, 2026 is the first season without a World Championships or an Olympic Games. It has allowed athletes to experiment and try new things. A prime example is Femke Broeders-Bol going for the 800m, while Tara Davis-Woodhall has spent her time running the 100m hurdles. Some athletes, however, are using the off-year to tweak the finer margins to help make themselves that much faster or stronger.

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That especially applies to Kenneth Bednarek, even if the 27-year-old hasn’t changed the pacing of his season so far. Compared to his 2025 season, Bednarek ran 10 races between April and July and has replicated that with 9 in the same period. That’s because the American has a few goals for 2026, with the World Athletics Ultimate Championship as his main target.

“I still have a lot of goals that I want to achieve,” Bednarek told Olympics.com. “I want to win in the 100m and 200m. But this year in particular, I want to improve on the small things.”

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However, his main ambition is to win a gold medal at a major event. That’s something Bednarek hasn’t achieved individually, though he has in relays. The American won the 4x100m gold at the 2025 World Championships and at the 2024 World Relays. When it comes to the individual races, though, the 27-year-old has often fallen short.

He has two Olympic silvers and two World Championships, although Bednarek is hoping to change that.

“I haven’t gotten a gold medal, but I’m trying to do anything I can – work hard [and] make sure to take care of my body – in order to achieve my dream of taking those gold medals,” he added.

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With the past behind them, Kenneth Bednarek’s attention has shifted toward finally turning silver into gold on the biggest stage. If Lyles joins him again, their next meeting may be defined as much by ambition as by rivalry.