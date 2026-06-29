Noah Lyles Sends Strict Warning to Rival’s Antics After Losing First Race in 2026

Noah Lyles looked invincible in 2026. He had won all six of his races so far this year heading into Paris, including a Diamond League 100m victory in Rome just earlier this month. Everyone watching the American track star at Stade Sébastien Charléty expected him to make it seven wins from seven. Unfortunately for him, he crossed the line 0.01 seconds behind eventual race winner Trayvon Bromell, who pulled off a cheeky move just before the finish. Lyles has now hit back at the 30-year-old.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Carefully there, Treyvon,” Lyles wrote on X. “The last person who did this to me didn’t even make the podium next time we met,” the 100m Olympic Champion added, along with a picture that showed why Bromell may have poked the beast.

ADVERTISEMENT

The image showed both American sprinters nearing the finish line, with Bromell turning his head to look back at Lyles, as if to see how far ahead he was. To Lyles, it meant that Bromell was flexing his advantage and declaring his superiority on the night. While that may have been a sweet moment for Bromell, it may also have given Lyles the motivation to be at more than 100% the next time they square off.

As Lyles stated, history is proof that things don’t work out in favor of those who try to do this with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was talking about Oblique Seville. Weeks before the Paris Olympics in 2024, Lyles and the Jamaican battled it out at the Racers Grand Prix in Kingston on June 1. And just like 2026, he had not lost a 100m race that year before his defeat to Seville, having already won both the U.S. Olympic Trials and the London Diamond League.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lyles got off to a slow start as Seville surged into a comfortable lead over the opening 60m. The American’s elite finishing speed saw him close the gap to barely half a length, but it wasn’t enough. Realizing he was going to win, Seville turned toward lane five and stared down Lyles as he crossed the finish line. A few weeks later, though, it was Lyles who had the final laugh.

Seville and Lyles met again in the 100m final at the Paris Olympics after the Jamaican clocked a personal best 9.81 seconds in the semifinals. However, Seville suffered an injury in the final and finished eighth, while Lyles claimed victory to win his first Olympic gold medal in the 100m.

ADVERTISEMENT

This isn’t to say Lyles is wishing injury on Bromell the next time they meet. It’s simply a reminder that he’ll bounce back. Lyles ran 9.79 seconds in the Paris Olympic final, meaning he likely would’ve won even if Seville hadn’t been injured, unless the Jamaican had found another personal best.

Lyles and Bromell are both expected to headline the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon next week, where the former will get a chance to exact revenge. Lyles has already issued a warning, meaning he will bring something extra to the event. But for Bromell, it may not matter too much. While he will be looking to win again, he doesn’t hold anything personal against one of the greatest sprinters of all time. For him, it was simply one of the highlight moments of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trayvon Bromell reflects on beating Noah Lyles in Paris

Going into the Paris Diamond League, nobody expected Trayvon Bromell to win. After all, the 30-year-old had failed to win a single 100m race outside the US so far in 2026. It was a drought that stretched to early June 2025, when he won the Rome Diamond League meet, a race Lyles did not take part in.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Paris this year, Lyles, American Jordan Anthony, Italian Lamont Marcell Jacobs, and South African Akani Simbine were all lining up. But all Bromell needed was a chance, and he capitalized on it.

Lyles started decently well, but struggled a bit in the drive phase. Bromell ended up clocking 9.91 to finish ahead of Lyles and Marcell Jacobs.

“Oh yeah, no, it’s a great feeling,” Bromell said after the race. “As I said, it shows that we’re doing something right. We are able to get in the field and beat a champion, you know?

ADVERTISEMENT

“So I tip my hat to Noah all the time. As I said, he’s a great competitor. He makes other athletes run fast and have to run fast, so you can’t be a slouch.”

It marked only his third 100m win of the season away from home. Even then, Bromell had struggled to break the 10-second barrier, with his season’s best being 10.01 seconds in Shanghai. Despite that, the 30-year-old put his best foot forward against an impressive field of competitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Oh, you know, I feel good,” the 30-year-old added. “Great field, great competitors. You can never argue with this type of crowd, so I’m just happy to come out here and compete at a high level.”

Bromell may have enjoyed the last look in Paris, but Lyles has already made it clear he expects the next meeting to be different. Their head-to-head record in the 100m now stands at 2-2, with the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon next week set to decide who takes the lead.