Noah Lyles Sets 150m World Record At Golden Spike Beating Gout Gout

This year was supposed to be different for Noah Lyles! With no Olympics or World Championships on the calendar, 2026 marked his first true off-year since 2018. He even said he was “just here to have fun” when discussing his plans for the season. So, many expected a quieter season from him, but Lyles had other plans. He opened his campaign with a season-best 9.88 to win the 100m at the Golden Gala in Rome. Less than two weeks later, he arrived at the Ostrava Golden Spike meeting, and this time, he did far more than just win.

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In the Czech Republic on June 16, Lyles lined up for his first-ever competitive 150m race on a curved track. Before the event, he had already hinted that he was targeting the all-time mark. “I saw the world record and felt it was a bit slow, so we need to make that a lot faster,” he told reporters. A few hours later, it sounded accurate.

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Noah Lyles came off the bend shoulder-to-shoulder with Sinesipho Dambile of South Africa. But then, metre-by-metre, Lyles climbed to cross the line in 14.67 seconds, a new best time on a standard track on the distance. In so doing, Lyles beat the previous world record of 14.92 set earlier this year by Olympic silver medalist Kishane Thompson in Miramar, Fla.

Dambile also had a great race as he crossed the line in 14.78, which is the new African record. Australian teenager Gout Gout came in third in 14.96. This was the first direct race between Noah Lyles and Gout Gout. However, the two were not strangers. In January, Gout spent two weeks training with Lyles and coach Lance Brauman at the National Training Center in Clermont as part of an Adidas mentoring program. Even so, finishing third in a race like this is still a solid result for someone so new to senior-level competition.

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“It was about time,” Noah Lyles said afterward. “This feeling (to become the fastest in the world) – it’s nothing new. It’s very hard to get used to running from a staggered 150 start. We do it in practice, but that’s without blocks. But all in all, I think that it was really good.”

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Despite the win, the mark will not go down as an official world record. World Athletics does not ratify records in the 150m. Yet the show has a historical significance. Lyles broke the American record for the 150m at the 2024 adidas Atlanta City Games with her 14.41, which was only 0.06 seconds slower than Usain Bolt’s 14.35 from Manchester in 2009. But that performance came on temporary straightaway tracks rather than a standard curved track.

While Noah Lyles made the headlines, Gout Gout might have won a more valuable prize: renewed confidence.

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Gout Gout answers Tebogo’s advice with record-breaking performance

Gout Gout arrived in Ostrava looking for a response after a disappointing Diamond League debut in Oslo on June 10. In that race, Gout finished sixth in the men’s 200m in 20.60 seconds after fading badly over the final meters, leaving him more than a second behind winner Letsile Tebogo. After the race, Tebogo said the 18-year-old should play more with his age group than with the best in the world.

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In Ostrava, Gout was prepared to dispel those notions. He finished in 14.96 seconds to take 3rd place in 150m. It was a personal best and Australian record. “This is definitely a race I was needing after Oslo, and I am glad I got it, and I am ready for more,” Gout told Mitch Dyer of Straight At It. “Usually when I get a bad start it’s hard for me to come back, but today I got an Ok start and I brought it home.”

Although Gout appeared slightly nervous during the pre-race press conference, especially amid the attention surrounding Tebogo’s comments, at that time, Gout made it clear that he has no intention of avoiding elite competition. “I definitely think finding a good balance for sure,” Gout said. “Still being a junior, there will be some junior races. But definitely being able to balance against the big boys and coming into grand level competition. I think finding a good balance is perfect.”

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Noah Lyles, meanwhile, strongly backed the teenager’s decision to keep testing himself against the world’s fastest athletes. “My opinion is you can’t learn to run with the big dogs by not running with them,” Lyles said. “How are you going to get better if you never throw yourself in the fire?

“So, if he wants to take us on, do it. If you want to run under-20s, go do it. Make sure you are confident in your plan. Keep moving forward. Do your thing. Don’t worry about what other people say.”

For one afternoon in Ostrava, Gout showed exactly why he belongs in those conversations.