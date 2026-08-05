Noah Lyles Shares Never-Before Seen Video From His Olympic Gold Win at Paris

August 4, 2024. Noah Lyles broke a 20-year drought for the U.S. in the men’s 100m by edging Kishane Thompson by just 0.005 seconds. Not even Lyles himself initially believed he’d won until the scoreboard declared him Olympic champion. Now, almost 2 years later, Lyles has brought those memories back as he shared a never-before-seen video of what followed his historic victory.

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On August 4, 2026, Lyles shared the video on Instagram Story. It begins with the newly crowned Olympic champion walking through a corridor inside the Stade de France, still wearing his Team USA kit. Moments later, he spots his longtime coach, Lance Brauman. Without saying a word, Lyles breaks into a run before throwing his arms around Brauman in a hug. The two then share a high five.

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“The first time me and Coach saw each other after becoming Olympic champion,” Lyles wrote. The hug was more than just a celebration. It was the culmination of a partnership which started in 2017 when Lyles went pro and joined Brauman’s PURE Athletics training group in Clermont, Florida. Since then, Brauman has turned Lyles from a promising teenager into a world Champion and now Olympic champion.

Brauman’s impact was felt even before the starting gun in Paris. Ahead of the 100m final, he encouraged Lyles to attack the middle of the race and left him with one final message. “I said, ‘Hey, a showman shows up when the show’s on,'” Brauman recalled. “And that’s what he did.” And Lyles did show up after winning.

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Over the years, a trust has been developed between them. Lyles has said that he once told Brauman prior to the 2018 U.S. Championships, “I think I can win,” to which the coach replied, “I think you can too.” Even after victories, they review every race together. “We’re always trying to make the race better,” Lyles has said. And after winning the Olympic gold, Brauman, usually a reserved coach on the track, admitted the Olympic victory got the better of him.

He said he “went bonkers” after watching Lyles win the Olympic title that had slipped away in Tokyo three years earlier. Still, the coach quickly turned the spotlight back to his athlete. “In races like that, you just got to do what you have to do to get to the line first,” Brauman said. “He has a knack for it. And he did a hell of a job today.”

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While the hug between Lyles and Brauman celebrated years of hard work, another emotional moment unfolded in the stands with someone who had supported him long before he became an Olympic champion.

Noah Lyles’ mother faced an emotional ordeal

After the scoreboard confirmed that Noah Lyles had edged Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson by just 0.005 seconds, he made his way into the stands to find his mother, Keisha Caine Bishop. The two shared a tearful embrace as years of sacrifice and belief finally paid off. Fighting back tears, she repeatedly told her son, “You did it!”

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Just days later, however, those tears of joy turned into fear. Lyles revealed that he had tested positive for COVID 19 before the men’s 200m final. Despite battling the illness, he chose to compete and fought his way to a bronze medal. Moments after crossing the finish line, though, he struggled to breathe and collapsed onto the track.

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Watching from the stands, Bishop desperately tried to reach her son. But in the frightening moments after his collapse, she said Olympic security prevented her from getting onto the track. “They ignored me,” she later said, explaining that as a mother, her only instinct was to get to her son as quickly as possible. Instead, she was forced to watch from a distance while medical staff attended to the Olympic champion.