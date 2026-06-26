Noah Lyles Takes Spotlight Off Track With Wife Junelle Bromfield Ahead of Paris Diamond League

Noah Lyles has been a star on the track so far this season: season-opening time of 9.95 in the 100m at Golden Grand Prix, a historic world best of 14.67 in the 150m at Ostrava Golden Spike, and a world-leading time of 9.88 in the 100m at Rome Diamond League. He now heads to Paris to continue his quest for a record seventh Diamond League title in the men’s 100m. Interestingly, Paris has always been good to him. In fact, Lyles once said, “I’ve been to Paris on three previous occasions and I have fond memories of all of them.” Well, make that four! Before getting down to business at Stade Charléty on June 28, the American star seems to have squeezed in another memorable Paris moment, this time alongside his wife, Junelle Bromfield.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On June 25, Lyles’ wife, Junelle Bromfield, shared a video on Instagram showing the couple attending the AMIRI Spring-Summer runway show during Paris Men’s Fashion Week at the iconic Le Carreau du Temple. While the event featured several high-profile guests, including French Montana, J Balvin, Steve Harvey, and Thomas and Kong, it was the Olympic sprint champions who grabbed attention online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lyles arrived in a tailored satin-finish mauve suit paired with a black dress shirt, buttoned high without a tie. He completed the look with pointed black dress shoes, giving the outfit a sleek and polished finish. Bromfield matched the occasion in a floor-length blush pink gown covered in shimmering embellishments. The dress featured a deep plunging V-neckline and sparkling beadwork.

Naturally, social media had plenty to say. “Suit is fire 🔥 you both look wonderful 😍,” one fan commented.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another wrote, “Noahhhh you’re him and Junnell you’re her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Junelle Lyles (@junellebromfield) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

What’s interesting is that fashion wasn’t always a big part of Lyles’ life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you look at me as a kid, you know, I was just wearing dad jeans. I didn’t care what I wore. As long as I was fast, that’s all I cared about. But, eventually, I found it as a way to express myself,” Lyles once explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

That discovery changed everything. As his career grew, so did his interest in fashion.

Today, fashion is more than a hobby for the Olympic champion. He collaborates with stylists such as Kwasi Kessie, has personal shoppers in touch with European fashion houses, and has been seen at high-end fashion shows (including the Willy Chavarria Spring runway show during New York Fashion Week). After tripling the golds at the World Championships in Budapest, he went to Paris Fashion Week in 2023. He then walked in a Hugo Boss fashion show at Milan Fashion Week and ended by saying: “The straight away is fun but the walk way is less stressful.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But his biggest fashion moment was undoubtedly the 2025 Met Gala, where he wore a custom Thom Browne gown, along with his signature pearls and Ana Khouri jewellery. Still, fashion week appearances do not mean his focus has drifted from the track.

Can Noah Lyles add another Paris victory to his growing legacy?

On June 28, Lyles will look to continue his impressive record in the French capital. History is certainly on his side. Lyles has won both of his previous races at Stade Charléty, clocking a meeting record of 19.65 in the 200m in 2019 before returning in 2023 to claim victory in the 100m with a time of 9.97 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

His most unforgettable Paris moment, however, came at the 2024 Olympic Games. Competing while battling illness, Lyles still won Olympic gold in the men’s 100m at Stade de France. And although the American arrives in Paris carrying a strong form, a tough test awaits him.

Lyles will line up at the Meeting de Paris against top names like Tokyo Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs, European champion Jeremiah Azu, American sprint star Trayvon Bromell, African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala, and world silver medalist Akani Simbine.

ADVERTISEMENT

With three consecutive 100m victories already under his belt this season, Lyles is a favorite. Yet against one of the deepest sprint fields assembled this year, he will need to be at his best if he wants to leave Paris with another victory and another fond memory.