Noah Lyles’ Wife Junelle Bromfield Claps Back Against False Narrative from Wedding Ceremony

Noah Lyles has never been someone who hides how he feels about Junelle Bromfield, even when it puts him in the middle of an online debate. In 2025, he faced backlash after calling Junelle’s “bo**y” irresistible. But at that time, Junelle stood by him and said it was exactly the honesty she loved about him, calling it “brutal honesty.” Now, a year later, Lyles is once again under scrutiny, this time after a wedding day first-look clip of his reaction to Junelle’s dress spread online.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When Stanlo Photography shared a clip on TikTok of Lyles seeing Junelle in her first white Pantora Bridal ball gown, his reaction caught attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Oh wow, okay,” he said, before adding, “I didn’t think you would go with a princess dress. Yeah, this is good.”

Not everyone viewed the moment positively, with some users criticizing his tone. “This reaction was horrible.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after, Junelle Bromfield stepped in to explain what was really happening behind the scenes.

“So let me paint the picture for what you guys did not see in that one-minute video,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She revealed that the wedding day had already been emotionally heavy for her even before the ceremony began. Several of her close family members, including sisters, nieces, and a childhood best friend, were denied visas despite multiple attempts.

“It was just a lot emotionally going in because I wanted my family to be there,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

For someone’s wedding day, having a mother present is often the biggest blessing. But for Junelle Bromfield, the day carried an even deeper emotional weight, as her mother had passed away in 2021. That absence was felt in every moment, and even small things became emotionally heavier than usual. On top of that, another important person who was meant to deliver a speech and be part of the ceremony did not show up.

She even revealed how hard the minutes before walking out felt. “Five minutes before walking out that door, I was told that this person did not show up. Went out there basically holding back tears,” she said. In that moment, she described herself as overstimulated and emotionally drained, leaning on Noah for support. “I’m there overstimulated, just tapping Lyles on the shoulder,” she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

From her perspective, Lyles’ reaction in that moment was not cold or distant. Instead, she said it helped her stay present. “That reaction that I got from Noah is exactly what I needed because he tried to make me happy. He tried to make me talk because if he did not do that, I would probably be shut off that whole wedding because I was processing so much disappointment mentally and emotionally. So what he gave, I truly appreciate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And Noah Lyles knew how to handle the moment in a calm way, something that comes from knowing each other since 2017 and being close friends for years before their relationship turned romantic in 2022. Even she had originally told Lyles she would wear a mermaid-style dress.

“If you know me…you know I’ma wear something tight. I’ma be in my little bodycon, anything fitted, that’s me,” she said.

But for the wedding, she chose a princess-style gown instead with a structured corset bodice, crystal embellishments, and an asymmetrical shoulder strap designed for a clean, elegant look.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was in a princess dress. So he liked it,” she added.

In closing, Junelle made it clear that the wedding moment was not about how it appeared online. “In that moment, that dress, that hair, that makeup did not matter. All I wanted was to feel comfortable. All I wanted was to laugh, to smile,” she said. But this wasn’t the only time Noah Lyles has stood by Junelle in emotional moments.

Noah Lyles stood by Junelle Bromfield when she was ready to give up

When Junelle’s mother passed away in February 2021 from stage 4 cervical cancer, Lyles and Junelle were still just friends. Even so, he became a source of support for her during that period. Junelle later shared that she was at a point where she almost walked away from track and field:

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was going to quit, because it was getting hard mentally. And Noah Lyles helped me get through that. He told me that I’ve got nothing to lose, that I am talented, and whatever I aim for in life, I will be good at it.”

But then, years later, Junelle also went through public pressure during the Paris Games, where she faced online harassment and hurtful comments about her relationship with Noah Lyles. She spoke about being called a “sell-out” and receiving abusive messages, even saying she was targeted for weeks.

“I honestly thought we were past colorism in Jamaica, especially as a nation that is filled with Black people,” Bromfield said.

During that time as well, Lyles publicly defended her. He said, “This woman has been attacked by people who have never met her, heard her name before, never seen her smile, or heard what she believes in,” he wrote. Their support for each other also showed in personal moments.

Even during their wedding vows, emotions ran high. Noah Lyles later shared that Junelle was so overwhelmed that her hands were shaking while reading her vows, to the point where he had to hold the vow book for her. He admitted he was emotional, too.

“So I ended up holding it for her. But I was also crying, so I couldn’t wipe away my own tears. It was a super magical moment,” he said.

Over time, moments like these have shown the picture of a relationship where both have been present for each other through highs and lows.