Noah Lyles’ Wife Junelle Bromfield Gives Special Gift on His 10th US Champion Title Win

It has been almost three months since Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield tied the knot, and the newlyweds continue to give fans major couple goals. On July 24, the American sprint star added another milestone to his career by winning the men’s 100m title at the USATF Outdoor Championships in a world-leading 9.79s. While the Olympic champion celebrated on the track, Bromfield ensured that the milestone would be just as memorable off the track.

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Bromfield was cheering for her husband in the stands at Icahn Stadium in Randall’s Island in New York City during the championship before taking the celebration to Instagram a day later. On July 26, the Jamaican Olympian posted a Reel of herself dancing to Etana’s hit, My Man, perfectly capturing her excitement after Lyles’ historic win.

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For the occasion, Bromfield wore an icy silver satin slip dress featuring a deep V neckline and a draped cowl front. The silky, flowy outfit matched the celebratory mood as she danced with a wide smile. She overlaid the video with the caption: “Mood because my husband just won his 10th National title 🔥🔥🎉.”

She captioned it with, “Proud of my husband ❤️🙏🏿.”

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Well, the celebration was well deserved. Lyles’ victory made him a 10-time U.S. national champion across indoor and outdoor competition. His 10 U.S. national titles include six outdoor crowns, with 100m championships in 2024 and 2026 and 200m titles in 2019, 2022, 2023 and 2024. He has also claimed four indoor national titles, winning the 300m in 2017 and the 60m in 2018, 2019 and 2024.

Additionally, the 9.79 was his Olympic personal best in Paris 2024, and it was the second time he has achieved this speed in his career. The performance meant so much more as Lyles had referred to the year as an ‘off year’ as the Olympic Games and World Championships are not scheduled this year.

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While it was Junelle Bromfield’s turn to make Noah Lyles feel special after his milestone victory, the roles were opposite two years ago.

When Noah Lyles stood up for Junelle Bromfield amid online backlash

Just weeks after Lyles captured Olympic gold in the men’s 100m, Bromfield became the target of intense online criticism from some Jamaican fans following comments Lyles made on the Track World News podcast. During the interview, Lyles revealed that he had been dealing with “drama from the Jamaican camp” for several years and suggested he knew things about Jamaica’s track and field team that others did not.

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Many fans thought it meant Bromfield had divulged private details about her national team to him. While no evidence was found to back those allegations, the fallout soon turned towards Bromfield, with some social media users calling her a traitor to Team Jamaica. As criticism escalated, Lyles went on the offensive and went public defending his girlfriend.

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He posted an emotional Instagram message on August 17, 2024, dedicating it to Bromfield, “I just want to say how incredibly proud I am of my GF and give her the flowers she deserves now 💐.”

Nearly two years later, the couple found themselves celebrating again for a much happier reason.