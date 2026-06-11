“Not Mature Enough”: USA’s World Champion Looks Back at Injury-Ridden Career Before Gold Medal Win

When you look at Anna Hall and her road to gold medal glory, it’s hard not to think of that Rocky Balboa quote. The one that goes, “It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward; how much you can take and keep moving forward. That’s how winning is done!” Like a lot of the great ones, that’s how Hall earned her keep in hepathlon. But the world champion from the USA is not giving all the credit to her grit. She’s humble (and spiritual) enough to admit that there might be a higher power that held her back until the time was right.

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Hall has been the next great American heptathlete long enough for the label to start to feel like a burden. Knee injuries, surgeries, and near-misses piled up while the gold medals remained distant. But Hall isn’t crying over spilt milk. The recently married 25-year-old opened up on a variety of topics on the Talk the Walk podcast, and her near misses were one of them. For Hall, all they meant was that she wasn’t spiritually mature enough for early success.

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Hall had a Christian upbringing. She was the third among four daughters in a family that regularly went to church on Sundays. She said, however, that her relationship with God changed as she grew up and rooted herself more in sports. When she went to UGA for her first year of college, she had a “lukewarm” connection to her religion. Hall described god as a high school friend she had grown distant from and stopped talking to. Then came her first major injury that changed everything.

During the U.S. Olympic Trials for 100m hurdles in 2021, Hall crashed after clipping a barrier. She broke the navicular bone in her left foot. Surgery followed, and she needed a screw insertion, which sidelined her for months and kept her out of the Tokyo Games. That was when things started to change.

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“I feel like that injury, throughout the recovery, really showed me where I was like, ‘Whoa,’ like, you have been just like kind of just living out of selfishness. And it’s not even like I was acting out or doing bad things, but I was just, like, this is just not the point. It’s not just ‘me,’ ‘me,’ ‘me’. What do I want to accomplish? My goals…. So, I feel like that really was like a moment where God was like, ‘Oh, like come back.’

I feel like as an adult now, I was like, ‘Okay,’ I’m confident that my faith is a saving faith. Like I feel the pull. I feel, you know, the Holy Spirit sometimes saying, like, ‘Stop doing that or um do this instead.'”

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But it wasn’t just the one moment. For Hall, it was the series of injuries right up until her win at the 2025 World Championships that strengthened her relationship with the spiritual and made her ready for the big wins that were coming her way. The timing was key to it all.

“First year out of college, and, like, all this pressure is, like, loaded on right away,” Hall said on the Talk the Walk podcast. “And I truly feel like I wasn’t, like, ready for that. Like, I was not spiritually ready for that. I was not mature enough for, like, that success.

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“So I feel like God was truly, like, holding some of it back sometimes, where it’s like, “Oh, you’re not ready to, like, accomplish this yet. Like, you’re not going to steward that platform wisely yet.”

Once the series of injuries ended, the 25-year-old had the best season of her career so far. She posted the all-time joint-second-highest heptathlon score, behind only mentor and icon Jackie Joyner-Kersee, in June 2025. Hall is also the first American woman to win a heptathlon world gold medal since Joyner Kersee in 1993.

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As if that wasn’t enough, Hall cleared personal bests in four of the seven events and set the stage for the upcoming World Championships. While not quite her all-time high of 7032, Hall posted 6888 points and made history in the process.

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After she recovered from the foot injury and returned, she had a career-best year, then turned pro before injury struck again. This time, it was ahead of the 2023 World Championships, where she hurt her knee. Still, Hall stepped up and turned in a sensational performance. It wasn’t quite enough, though, as she earned silver, finishing behind Katarina Johnson-Thompson in the closest one-two ever.

That knee injury hurt her, and she had surgery in 2024, returned for Paris before enduring more heartbreak. That’s because, much like mentor Joyner-Kersee, Hall was competing with an injured leg.

She eventually finished fifth, and yet Joyner-Kersee knew that Hall had learned a valuable lesson. In fact, the 25-year-old American herself knows she learnt a valuable lesson, something time has made her realise.

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“No,” Hall said when asked if she knew she wasn’t ready at the time. “But yeah, when I look back on it, I just wasn’t ready.”

That realization didn’t just come from the medals she eventually won or the records she chased. It came from the setbacks as well. Because if there is one constant throughout Hall’s career, it has been her ability to keep rebuilding after injuries that would have ended many others’ dreams.

Anna Hall opens up about her ordeal with injuries

Even the most promising athletes have to deal with injuries, and Anna Hall knows that unfortunate truth all too well. Much too well if you ask her fans, especially given the talent and potential the 25-year-old has shown. Even now, the heptathlete is arguably the best in the world in her discipline, which is one of the hardest around.

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And injuries have hurt that, forcing her into long periods of recovery and rehabilitation. Not just that, those injuries have come at or before key events in her career, including a World Championship and an Olympics. Even then, Hall never let it stop her.

“The confidence that I’ve gained from having to pull myself back from injuries and surgeries and really rebuild my confidence from ground zero and surprise myself sometimes, or let myself down sometimes and then keep going, is really the biggest thing,” Hall told NBC.

“Last year (2025), heading into some of my best performances, I was like, I’m not sure if I’m ready. All this self-doubt that I was battling, and then being able to pull out really great performances and get the win (at worlds) in Tokyo has really instilled in me where I’m like, we need to train that (mindset) out of myself. You’re not starting from ground zero every time. You know what you’re doing.”

Now with her injuries hopefully behind her and a World Indoors Championship silver medal to add to her gold, Anna Hall has her eyes set on LA 2028. Only time will tell just how well the American does in her first home Olympics.