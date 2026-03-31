Olympian Announces Retirement at 32 to Chase Dream Track and Field Job

Adam Gemili has spent fifteen years electrifying the track. A three‑time Olympian, the first British man to dip under 10 seconds in the 100m and 20 in the 200m, and a finalist against Usain Bolt at Rio 2016. Once seen as a cornerstone of Britain’s sprinting future, the 32-year-old is now ready for a different kind of race.

“Fifteen years of athletics has now come to an end, and I’m ready to move on with my life… I’m pretty content and happy with everything that’s happened in my career,” Gemili said while announcing his retirement. “I’ve always wanted to do it on my own terms… I’m really happy with everything I’ve done. I’m grateful for the opportunities athletics has given me. I’ve been able to live my dream.”

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Reflecting on his decision, Adam Gemili said, “I’m ready for life to start. Do things that I never really got to do in my 20s. I’m ready for other things in my life to take priority.”

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Those “other things” lead him back to his first love: football. The sprinter’s next chapter begins at Chelsea FC, where he has joined the academy staff to work with the under‑13 and under‑14 squads, focusing on speed and sprint technique. Since October, he has been a regular at the club’s Cobham training base, helping young players hone the acceleration and power that defined his own sprinting career.

But long before he became a sprinter chasing Olympic glory, Adam Gemili was chasing goals on the football pitch. He spent eight years at Chelsea’s youth academy, later moving to Reading FC and eventually turning pro with Dagenham & Redbridge, even logging a loan spell at Thurrock FC. Football felt like home, but the script was about to change.

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By 2012, Adam had reached a crossroads no one could have predicted. He traded kit bags for spikes and made the switch to athletics full‑time, all while studying Sports and Exercise Science with Human Biology at the University of East London. It was a calculated leap, balancing exams with early mornings, GPS vests, and empty lanes at the track.

The turning point came when the London 2012 Olympics loomed large over his teenage years. The chance to race on home soil, in front of a roaring crowd, tilted the scales in favor of the sport.

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“The lure of an Olympic Games in London helped make the decision for me,” Adam Gemili once reflected, according to The Independent.

That call paid off fast. He not only made the Team GB squad for London 2012, but also raced through to the 100m semi‑finals at just 19 years old, announcing himself on the Olympic stage with electric speed and quiet confidence.

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On the track, Adam Gemili’s career was defined by consistent highs and nerve‑tingling near‑misses. Over fifteen years, he became European champion, just missed an individual Olympic medal in the Rio 2016 200m final, and represented Britain at three Games. He added sprint‑relay silver in 2019 and bronze in 2022, and in 2014, he was Europe’s top 200m runner, claiming the continental title in Zurich.

His achievements include four European golds and a 4×100m world championship gold, yet even as Gemili retires, one moment from Rio still casts a long shadow over his achievements.

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Rio 2016 saw Adam Gemili miss Olympic bronze by 0.003 seconds

At the Rio Games, Adam Gemili was lined up in the men’s 200 metres final against a world-class field including Usain Bolt, Andre De Grasse, Christophe Lemaitre, and Churandy Martina. While Bolt stormed to gold, the fight for silver and bronze was razor-thin.

Gemili crossed the finish line in 20.12 seconds, which is the same official time as Christophe Lemaitre. To the naked eye, it seemed impossible to separate them. But the photo-finish cameras showed Lemaitre’s torso just 0.003 seconds ahead. Even now, that near miss still sticks in his mind.

Reflecting on it in his retirement, Adam Gemili said, “Three thousandths of a second – it takes longer to blink. That was hard. If I could change one thing, I’d just dip a bit later. Or maybe not have lane two. But it’s all part of my journey. I competed in the best era of sprinting against the fastest men in the world, and I was mixing it. Usain was on a different level unbeatable at his peak.”

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He added, “I always tried to leave it all on the track and be fearless and courageous. Hopefully people will look back at that.”

That Rio moment ended up being one of the frustrations of Adam Gemili’s career. And now, as he retires, Adam Gemili leaves the track with world and European medals to his name. Yet that moment he missed out by just 0.003 seconds still lingers. It highlights the sheer brutality of elite sprinting, where the smallest margin can separate triumph from heartbreak.