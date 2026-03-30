Olympian Hit With Suspensions Over New AIU Anti-Doping Restrictions

With the Los Angeles Olympics just over two years away, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has been taking a hard stance on track and field athletes over the last few months. They’ve cracked down on a variety of charges ever since Fred Kerley received a two-year ban, issuing several bans and suspensions since, including Diribe Welteji and others. And now, they have provisionally suspended a 26-year-old French Olympian.

The AIU announced on March 30 that Auriana Lazraq Khlass failed to comply with doping whereabouts requirements, prompting a provisional suspension.

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“The AIU has provisionally suspended Auriana Lazraq Khlass (France) for Whereabouts Failures,” the AIU said in a social media post.

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However, the AIU hasn’t specified the date or nature of the breaches and thus provides no information on why Khlass faces suspension. But according to the AIU’s website, the body issues a provisional suspension after an athlete commits three violations within 12 months. It does mean that the French athlete did the same and now risks a suspension of up to two years.

Furthermore, as per the AIU’s website, a provisional suspension is also issued “in a non-doping case does not in any way abrogate the presumption of innocence, and it is not an early determination of guilt.” That does mean that Auriana Lazraq Khlass could still face further sanctions depending on the outcome of the case.

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The 26-year-old has participated in a variety of events, including the 100m, 200m, 400m, shot put, long jump, high jump, javelin throw, and more, since her debut. Khlass also competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she finished 16th. She also won a silver medal at the 2024 European Championships in Rome, where Auriana Lazraq Khlass won hearts after scoring 6635 points.

Unfortunately, she suffered a delayed start to her 2025 season due to various injuries and surgeries, but eventually returned in July 2025. While Auriana Lazraq Khlass struggled to medal in 2025, the 26-year-old participated in the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo and the 2026 French Indoor Athletics Championships.

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Khlass won the pentathlon at the 2026 French Indoor Championships in Aubière with 4634 points (PB). She skipped the March 2026 World Indoor Championships in Toruń. And now, in light of her provisional suspension, the French Athletics Federation has issued a statement.

French Federation’s Response to Auriana Lazraq Khlass’ suspension

The FFA has long adopted a zero-doping policy in collaboration with the French Anti-Doping Agency (AFLD). Their current plan spans 2025 to 2030 and emphasizes prevention, education, investigation, and compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code.

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However, following the development, the French Athletics Federation has issued a statement confirming its cooperation with the AIU’s process.

“The French Athletics Federation (FFA) has taken note of the decision by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) to provisionally suspend athlete Auriana Lazraq Khlass for failing to comply with her whereabouts obligations,” reads the statement as per L’Equipe. “In accordance with established procedures, the FFA will allow the investigation of this case to continue to its conclusion by the competent authorities.

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“The French Athletics Federation wishes to reiterate its unwavering commitment to the fight against doping. This commitment is demonstrated in particular by the implementation of its 2025-2028 anti-doping plan, based on a zero-tolerance policy, as well as the implementation of prevention, education, and awareness campaigns targeting all stakeholders in our sport: athletes, coaches, administrators, and officials.”

There are still questions that need answers, but it highlights just how strict the rules are at this level of competition. With the Olympics approaching, cases like this highlight the incredible scrutiny that athletes face. What do you make of these developments?