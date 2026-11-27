When Usain Bolt joined Glen Mills’ training group in 2004, he was just 18 years old, with big dreams but still a long way to go before becoming a global sprint icon. Under Mills’ guidance, Bolt went on to win eight Olympic gold medals and set the still-standing 100m and 200m world records. His success also helped make Racers Track Club a dream destination for young sprinters hoping to follow in his footsteps. Over the years, other top athletes have joined Mills’ group, including Oblique Seville, who became the 2025 world 100m champion, 2023 world 400m champion Antonio Watson, and Jamaican sprinter Bouwahjgie Nkrumie. Now, another world medallist is joining the group with hopes of taking his career to the next level ahead of the 2027 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 25, Jamaican sprinter Bryan Levell announced his move through Instagram, sharing his excitement about starting a new chapter with Racers Track Club. “Today, I start a new journey in preparation for season 2027 in a new environment,” he wrote. Reflecting on his achievements so far, he added, “Thankful for all my accomplishments thus far and may God continue to light my path along the way to future successes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His move marks the end of his time at Uptimum Track Club, where he trained under coach Shanikie Osbourne. He will now work with Mills, whose experience includes guiding some of Jamaica’s greatest sprinting talents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryan Levell (@_kingbry_)

Although Levell is coming off a breakthrough year, his rise did not happen overnight. He first caught attention as a schoolboy athlete at Edwin Allen High School, where he made history in 2022 by becoming the school’s first male athlete to win the Class One 100m title at the ISSA Boys and Girls Athletics Championships. He clocked 10.25 seconds to claim the victory, giving an early glimpse of the speed that would later take him to the international stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

His talent had already taken him beyond Jamaica by then. At the 2021 World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, Levell helped Jamaica win silver in the 4x100m relay. He returned to the competition in 2022 in Cali, Colombia, and again collected relay silver. He also finished sixth in the individual 200m final, adding to his growing reputation as one of Jamaica’s promising young sprinters

ADVERTISEMENT

Levell turned professional in 2023 after spending seven years working with Edwin Allen coach Leon Powell. He then began training under Osbourne at Uptimum Track Club. The change in environment did little to slow his progress. In 2024, he won his first Jamaican national 200m title in 19.97 seconds, earning a place on the country’s team for the Paris Olympics. At the Games, he advanced to the men’s 200m semifinals through the repechage round but finished eighth in his semifinal heat in 20.93 seconds, missing out on a place in the final.



The following year proved even bigger for the Jamaican. Levell continued to improve in both sprint distances and made headlines in August 2025 when he won the 200m at the Istvan Gyulai Memorial in Budapest, Hungary, in 19.69 seconds. The time made him the third-fastest Jamaican in history over the distance, behind only Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake at that point.

But his biggest moment came at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Competing in the men’s 200m final, Levell clocked a personal best of 19.64 seconds to secure the bronze medal. He finished behind American Noah Lyles, who won in 19.52 seconds, and Kenny Bednarek, who took silver in 19.58 seconds. Levell narrowly edged Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, who finished fourth in 19.65 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Levell has also continued to show his speed over shorter distances. In February 2026, he clocked a personal best of 6.47 seconds in the 60m at the Gibson McCook Relays in Kingston. He later represented Jamaica at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Toruń, Poland, reaching the men’s 60m final and finishing seventh. Now, as he prepares for the 2027 season, Levell will have a new training environment and some familiar faces around him.

Oblique Seville and other stars await at Racers

Levell is set to share the track with Oblique Seville, who joined the club in 2020. At the time, Seville was a promising young sprinter still trying to establish himself among the world’s best. Under Mills’ guidance, he gradually made his mark, reaching the 100m final at the 2022 and 2023 World Athletics Championships before finishing eighth at the Paris Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

His biggest moment finally came at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, where he won the men’s 100m gold medal in a personal-best 9.77 seconds. After his victory, Seville reflected on the achievement, saying, “The last time Jamaica won the men’s 100m world gold medal was in 2016, when Usain Bolt got it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another familiar face in the group will be Antonio Watson, who made history by winning the men’s 400m gold medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. He clocked 44.22 seconds to claim his first individual global title and became one of Jamaica’s leading quarter-milers. Young Jamaican sprinter Bouwahjgie Nkrumie is also part of the training group. He first attracted attention at Kingston College before running 9.99 seconds in the 100m at the 2023 Jamaican high school championships, becoming the first Jamaican high school athlete to break the 10-second barrier.

With Seville, Watson and Nkrumie around him, Levell will be entering a training group that already has experience of success on the biggest stages. For the 22-year-old, the move offers a fresh opportunity to build on his World Championships bronze medal and work towards even bigger results in the seasons ahead.