Olympian Parts Ways With Coach After 12 Years Following Record-Breaking Journey

After 12 years of creating records and memories, Australia is about to lose one of its best duos in Track and Field. It is being reported that Peter Bol has parted ways with Justin Rinaldi.

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Sports broadcaster Mitch Dyer reported, saying, “After 12 years together, Peter Bol and coach Justin Rinaldi have amicably parted ways… An incredible chapter from one of the greatest 800m duos we have seen in this country.”

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Peter Bol and Justin Rinaldi are reportedly ending their 12-year partnership after a mutual decision to part ways. But there appears to be no bitterness, with both still holding love and admiration for each other. Bol has already started searching for a new coach.

For fans, their split closes a chapter built through trust, difficult moments, and shared success. That bond was clear whenever Bol spoke about the coach who guided his career.

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After Tokyo, Bol called Rinaldi “the greatest coach,” while praising their close bond and the team around him. Rinaldi also stood beside Bol during the difficult doping case that tested them both.

“I had no doubt,” Rinaldi said, because he knew Bol and what they stood for.

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That connection helped Bol reach moments Australian athletics fans had waited years to see.

In Tokyo, Bol finished 4th after becoming Australia’s first male Olympic 800m finalist since 1968. He also lowered the Australian record during that memorable Olympic campaign in Tokyo.

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In 2022, Bol reached his first World Championship final before finishing 7th in Eugene.

Later that year, Bol fought through Birmingham and won Commonwealth Games silver for Australia. The records kept falling as Bol continued pushing himself alongside Rinaldi year after year. In 2025, he ran 1:42.55 in Monaco, setting an Australian and Oceania record. He also collected 5 Australian 800m titles during their long partnership.

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Then, in 2026, Bol reached another final at the World Indoor Championships in Torun. He finished 4th there, adding another major result to their shared journey on the track. Now, Bol begins searching for a new coach while Rinaldi continues coaching elite athletes.

Who could be guiding Peter Bol next?

Peter Bol could soon face an important decision about who guides him through the next stage of his career. The Australian 800m star has built his biggest moments under coach Justin Rinaldi since moving to Melbourne. Their partnership helped Bol reach 3 Olympic Games and set the Australian record at 1:42.55.

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As that chapter ends, Bol will have several paths available before his next major challenge.

Staying in Australia could give Bol access to established groups without completely changing his surroundings. Craig Mottram’s On Athletics Club Oceania could offer strong training partners and an experienced environment. The Melbourne group already includes elite runners competing across middle and long-distance events. For Bol, that could mean staying home while adding different voices around his daily training.

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Another possibility could come through Melbourne Track Club and coaches linked with its established distance program. Nic Bideau has worked with Australian distance runners for decades, while Collis Birmingham brings experience. That setup could give Bol another familiar Melbourne environment without forcing an overseas move.

It could also place him around runners who understand the demands of competing internationally.

But Bol could also decide that a change of country would give him something different. Pete Julian’s Union Athletics Club has experience working with some of America’s leading 800m runners. Donavan Brazier, the 2019 world champion, previously trained under Julian during his career. Europe could offer another route, with established groups and regular racing against strong international fields.

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Bol’s manager James Templeton could also help open doors through his long international connections. Templeton previously managed David Rudisha, who still holds the men’s 800m world record. That network could help Bol explore training groups or camps beyond Australia during important periods.