There was a time when Georgia Hunter Bell thought her Olympic dream would never become a reality. After years of injuries, disappointment, and struggling to find her love for running again, she walked away from athletics in 2017. Four years later, as she watched the Tokyo Olympics from home, she saw athletes she had once competed against living the dream she had left behind. “Never did I think that I would be going to the next Olympics,” Bell admitted in 2024. What once seemed impossible eventually became a reality when she won bronze in the 1500m at Paris 2024. Now, the British runner has her sights set on something much bigger at LA 2028.

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According to a post shared by Owens on X on November 17, Bell has expressed her ambition to compete in both the women’s 800m and 1500m at the 2028 Olympics. “I want to follow in the footsteps of Dame Kelly Holmes,” she said. It is an ambitious target, as only three women have won Olympic gold in both events at the same Games.

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Tatyana Kazankina was the first to achieve the feat at Montreal 1976, followed by Svetlana Masterkova at Atlanta 1996. Kelly Holmes then made history at Athens 2004, winning both the 800m and 1500m gold medals for Great Britain. Interestingly, Holmes was also 34 when she achieved the double, the same age Bell will be during the Los Angeles Games.

However, this is not the first time Bell has spoken about attempting the double. In an interview with The Independent in August 2026, she revealed that she wanted to test the challenge at the 2027 World Athletics Championships in Beijing before making it her Olympic target. “I really want to try and do the double, probably at the Worlds in Beijing,” she said.

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Bell understands that competing in both events will require careful preparation and a different approach to her racing schedule. “To do the double, I would need to do everything right in training and then also be under-raced going into that,” she explained.

The 33-year-old has already proved that she can compete with the world’s best over both distances. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, she won bronze in the 1500m in a British record time of 3:52.61. A year later, she added another major achievement, taking silver in the 800m at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. She continued her success in 2026, winning the World Indoor Championships and European Championships titles in the 1500m along with the Commonwealth Games title in the 800m. Her performances have given her plenty of reasons to believe that competing in both events could be possible.

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Still, taking on the Olympic double will demand more than strong performances in individual races. Both events involve multiple rounds, which leaves athletes with limited time to recover between competitions. Bell is aware of the physical demands, particularly when it comes to recovering after a race. “It’s really difficult to sleep after a race, your body is obviously really sore,” she admitted in her interview. She also explained that she would need to be more selective with her competitions after racing more than 50 times across the previous two years.

Bell is not interested in simply lining up in two events for the sake of making history. She has made her ambitions clear, saying, “I don’t just want to participate in both. If I’m going to do it, I want to at least medal in both.” That confidence is a far cry from the uncertainty she once felt about her future in athletics.

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Georgia Hunter Bell once gave up on running before making her Olympic dream come tru e

Georgia Hunter Bell’s journey to reach the top wasn’t easy. When she first started running, she had dreams of making something out of her career. She even won the English Schools 800m title in 2008, but things soon started going wrong. While she was studying at the University of California, Berkeley, she suffered repeated stress fractures. Her injuries kept interrupting her training, and she tried to get back into shape. “I was mentally and physically burnt out,” she later admitted.

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Things got so difficult that Bell decided to quit athletics in 2017. Then, Georgia Hunter Bell moved into the corporate world and started working in cybersecurity sales.

A few years later, watching the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 brought back memories of her own running days. She saw athletes she had once competed against taking part in the Games, while she was at home, no longer involved in the sport. It made her think about how differently things could have turned out. “I’m pretty sure I was beating them, now they are there and I’m here doing nothing,” she recalled.

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Bell eventually started running again during the COVID-19 pandemic. At first, she was not thinking about becoming a professional athlete or making it to another Olympics. She simply wanted to run for enjoyment. She started attending Parkrun events at Bushy Park in London, and as her fitness improved, she began to think about competing again. She got back in touch with her former coach, Trevor Painter, and slowly returned to serious training.

Her progress was quicker than many might have expected. Bell continued working in cybersecurity while competing, but her performances soon showed that she could still make a name for herself in athletics. In June 2024, she won silver in the 1500m at the European Championships in Rome. Despite dealing with an infected spike wound during the competition, she managed to finish on the podium. Soon after, she secured her place on the British team for the Paris Olympics.

Then came the moment she had once thought she would never experience. At the Paris 2024 Olympics, Bell competed in the women’s 1500m final and won bronze in a British record time of 3:52.61. Just a few years earlier, she had been watching the Olympics from home and wondering what might have been. Now, she was an Olympic medallist herself. “I’m over the moon, I’m an Olympic medallist,” she said after the race. Looking back at her decision to return, she added, “I am so happy I came back to this sport.”