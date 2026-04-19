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Olympian to Challenge World Athletics as 11 Athletes’ Request Blocked

Maleeha Shakeel

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Apr 18, 2026 | 8:14 PM EDT

HomeTrack & Field

Olympian to Challenge World Athletics as 11 Athletes’ Request Blocked

Maleeha Shakeel

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Link Copied!

Apr 18, 2026 | 8:14 PM EDT

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Maleeha Shakeel

3,453 Articles

Maleeha Shakeel is a Senior Olympic Sports Writer at EssentiallySports, known for covering some of the biggest moments in global sport. From the World Athletics Championships 2023 to the Paris Olympics 2024 and the Winter Cup 2025, she has reported live on events that define sporting history. Her coverage has also been Know more

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Firdows Matheen

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