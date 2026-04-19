Olympian to Challenge World Athletics as 11 Athletes’ Request Blocked

Imago

World Athletics Championships Oregon 22 United States of America, 19.07.2022 EUGENE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – JULY 19: Favour OFILI NGR leaving the stadium on day 5 at the World Athletics Championships Oregon 22 at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene on 19.7.2022 in Oregon/United States of America. *** World Athletics Championships Oregon 22 United States of America, 19 07 2022 EUGENE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA JULY 19 Favour OFILI NGR leaving the stadium on day 5 at the World Athletics Championships Oregon 22 at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene on 19 7 2022 in Oregon United States of America Copyright: xBEAUTIFULxSPORTS/OliverxKremerx