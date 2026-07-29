Olympic Champion Breaks Silence on Long-Awaited Return to Win Gold for Country

Nearly 18 months after an Achilles injury disrupted his career and forced him to miss the entire first half of the 2026 season, Jakob Ingebrigtsen is finally ready to race again. Earlier this year, the Norwegian star underwent surgery to remove scar tissue from the paratenon surrounding his left Achilles tendon. Now, five months later, the 2x Olympic champion has confirmed his comeback at a stage where he has won six outdoor gold medals – the European Athletics Championships.

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On July 28, Ingebrigtsen announced that he will make his return in the men’s 5000m on August 10 at the European Athletics Championships. Sharing the news on Instagram, the Norwegian reflected on the mindset behind his decision. “If you’re waiting for the perfect preparation, perfect conditions, perfect timing, you’ll be waiting your whole life.”

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Although Ingebrigtsen is eligible to defend both his 1500m and 5000m titles as the reigning champion, he confirmed only his participation in the 5000m. The 25-year-old said he no longer sees any reason to delay his return after months of rehabilitation. “Anyone who has watched me race over the years will know that competition is what drives me. I am healthy, training has been going well, and after discussing with my team, we reached the conclusion that there is no reason not to race.”

He added that there could not be a better place to begin his season than the European Championships, where he has enjoyed some of the biggest successes of his career.

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After all, Ingebrigtsen has never been beaten at the European Athletics Championships. Since bursting onto the scene as a 17-year-old in Berlin in 2018, he has completed the 1500m and 5000m double at three straight editions of the championships in Berlin, Munich, and Rome. His title sweep in Rome two years ago made him the first male athlete in European Athletics Championships history to win six gold medals.

His comeback follows a long and arduous struggle with Achilles trouble that became apparent in April 2025. It was not the injury to the tendon, but the injury to a thin sheath around the Achilles tendon known as the paratenon. Over time, scar tissue developed around the area and made it increasingly hard for Ingebrigtsen to train and compete at his usual intensity.

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Initially, Ingebrigtsen and his team didn’t choose surgery, but decided to go with a conservative treatment instead. He backed off on the training and threw a handful of races, and prioritized rehab to return later in the season. Although he competed at the 2025 World Athletics Championships, he later admitted he was far from full fitness.

The Achilles problem persisted through 2026, and in February, he had surgery in the United States. Ingebrigtsen is now healthy enough to run again, and has the confidence to do so. However, despite all his success, Ingebrigtsen’s biggest goal might be bigger than another European title.

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A golden comeback and a painful lesson at the Paris Olympics

Jakob had highs and lows at the Paris Olympics. Following his own 1500m catastrophe, he recovered to win gold in the men’s 5000m with a time of 13:13.66 to secure his second Olympic medal after winning gold in 1500m at Tokyo 2020. The win put him in the company of the great names of Olympic history, Paavo Nurmi and Hicham El Guerrouj, as the only two men to win gold in the 1500m and 5000m.

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But the Paris Games did not go completely according to plan. The biggest setback came in his favored 1500m event. Entering the race as the defending Olympic champion, world leader, and one of the favorites for gold, Ingebrigtsen pushed the pace from the front. However, he was passed in the final straight by Cole Hocker, Josh Kerr, and Yared Nuguse, eventually finishing fourth in 3:28.24. Hocker claimed the gold medal in an Olympic record time of 3:27.65.

Even after recovering with a 5000m gold medal, Ingebrigtsen admitted the 1500m defeat remained painful. He said the loss “will haunt me for the rest of my life.” Still, the Norwegian showed his champion mentality by responding immediately. In the 5000m final, he later secured gold.

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Now, as he’s recovering from injury, Ingebrigtsen is back to building up for future battles. He has yet to make an official statement about the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics as his next specific goal, but if he chooses to continue his career, he’ll be 27 years old during the Games.

The Norwegian has always been about winning medals. Back in 2023, he revealed his biggest goal is to be “the best runner that ever existed.” With this in mind, Los Angeles 2028 could prove to be another chapter in Ingebrigtsen’s greatness as he continues his quest to be one of the greatest distance runners in history.